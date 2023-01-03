Cricket is a beloved sport played by millions of people around the world. It requires high skill, athleticism, and physical fitness to excel in the game. However, like any other sport, there is always a risk of injury.

We will take a look at some of the most devastating injuries that have occurred in cricket history and how they have affected the players and the sport as a whole. From life-threatening head injuries to serious eye injuries, these incidents demonstrate the inherent risks associated with playing cricket at the highest level and the importance of players' safety.

Let’s eye on the most deadly injuries that have happened in cricket history:

5. Mark Boucher (2012)

Mark Boucher

South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher suffered a serious eye injury during a tour match against Somerset in 2012. A bail (one of the small wooden sticks used to hold up the stumps) ricocheted off the wicket and struck him in the eye, causing a laceration and a detached retina.

Despite undergoing surgery, Boucher was forced to retire from international cricket due to the extent of the injury. The 46-year-old currently dons a coaching hat in international cricket and franchise leagues.

4. Rilee Rossouw (2012)

Rilee Rossouw injured by Malinga's bouncer

South African batsman Rilee Rossouw had a lucky escape in 2012 when a 141 KPH bouncer from Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga struck him on the head in the Lanka Premier League. Rossouw was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery for a depressed skull fracture before returning to international cricket.

Fast forward to 2022, Rossouw is a permanent member of the South African T20I team and has already hit two tons in the format.

3. Anil Kumble (2002)

Anil Kumble with a broken jaw

In 2002, Indian spinner Anil Kumble suffered a broken jaw after being struck by a delivery from West Indian fast bowler Mervyn Dillon at Antigua. Despite the injury, Kumble insisted on continuing to play, bowling 14 consecutive overs and dismissing Brian Lara.

Former Caribbean skipper Sir Viv Richards remarked: 'One of the bravest things I've seen on the field'. After completing the fixture, Kumble underwent surgery and returned with a full recovery.

2. Mark Vermeulen (2003 and 2004)

Brad Williams of Australia dives after a drive from Mark Vermeulen of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean batsman Mark Vermeulen suffered two separate head injuries during his career, one in 2003 and another in 2004. In 2003, he was struck by a bouncer from South African fast bowler Andre Nel and suffered a concussion. In 2004, he was struck by a delivery from Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and suffered a depressed skull fracture. Vermeulen was forced to retire from international cricket due to the severity of his injuries.

1. Philip Hughes (2014)

Philip Hughes

On November 25, 2014, Australian cricketer Philip Hughes was struck in the neck by a bouncer delivered by Sean Abbott during a domestic match. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. Unfortunately, he never regained consciousness and passed away two days later. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world and led to a debate about player safety and the use of helmet designs.

While player safety has improved significantly in recent years, there is always a chance that an injury could occur on the field. It is important for players to take the necessary precautions and for the sport to continue to prioritize player safety.

