Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup; likely to land an IPL gig

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher will step down after the T20 World Cup in Australia to pursue other opportunities in line with his career. According to Cricbuzz, the former keeper-batter is likely to take up a coaching role in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Boucher accepted the offer to become South Africa's coach in December 2019 and has done an impressive job with the side.

The 45-year-old helped the Proteas maintain their unbeaten streak against India in the Test series at home this year. However, the Proteas suffered a setback in the following Test series in England after starting off with a win.

CSA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki thanked Mark Boucher for his commitment to South African cricket and for laying a strong foundation following the retirement of a few senior players. He said, as quoted by cricket.co.za:

"We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the head coach over the past three years. He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.

"We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career."

CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe stated that he respected the veteran's decision to bow out. He said:

"We are deeply saddened by Mark’s decision to leave us but we also understand and respect his wishes. He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate.

"He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I’m sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month."

The Proteas are yet to win the T20 World Cup since the start of the competition in 2007. However, they should fancy themselves in Australia this year, given their formidable bowling attack.

Mark Boucher in talks with IPL franchises over a coaching role

Boucher's impressive resume as South Africa's coach has invited interest from IPL franchises. Cricbuzz reported that Boucher's representatives are in conversation with a team in the SA20 league as well as a few IPL franchises.

The veteran featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the T20 competition between 2008 and 2011. Mark Boucher managed 394 runs in IPL 31 games at a strike of 28.14 and also has a half-century to his name.

In his 15-year career, Mark Boucher featured in 147 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 25 T20Is. He retired from international cricket due to an eye injury.

