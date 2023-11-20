Top 5 moments of the 2023 ODI World Cup 

Team India's ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign ended in a gut-wrenching manner as they lost the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With their rather comfortable six-wicket victory, the Australian unit registered their sixth ODI World Cup title.

After being put to bat first, India succumbed to the slow surface in Ahmedabad. The batters struggled to adapt to the pace of the pitch as India posted a mediocre first-innings total of 240.

Australia endured a bad start, and were reduced to 3/47 inside seven overs. However, a gutsy innings from Travis Head saw him dominate the Indian bowlers with aplomb. He smashed a match-winning 137, while Marnus Labuschagne did his bit by adding 58* to hand India a heartbreaking loss.

Australia's victory capped off the tournament, which saw some incredible cricketing action across 45 days. The four-year gap between ODI World Cup tournaments adds extreme importance to it, besides the participation of every top team in the world. The intensity of the tournament also ensures an emotional rollercoaster for viewers and players.

Similar to every other marquee tournament, the 2023 ODI World Cup also witnessed some of the most heartening, pleasant, and unforgettable moments as well.

On that note, here's a look at the top five moments of the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup.

#5 Netherlands' surprising rout over South Africa

South Africa v Netherlands - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

The most beautiful aspect about sport is that no team are guaranteed a win unless they earn it by virtue of performances. The 2033 ODI World Cup also saw some several instances of an unfancied team beating some heavyweights in the league-stage.

While Afghanistan fell one win short of qualifying for the knockouts, the Netherlands outfit delivered one of the most special moment when they beat South Africa.

At the picturesque HPCA Stadium, a high-flying Dutch side created to history and thrash the Proteas by 38 runs. After the match was reduced to 43 overs per side, the Netherlands were put in to bat first. Their innings was largely built on the back of a superlative knock by Scott Edwards.

The Dutch skipper made an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls. Smashing 10 boundaries and a six during his innings, the wicketkeeper-batter took his side from 112/6 to 245/8.

Defending 246 runs in the second innings, the Dutch side needed something special to derail the Proteas' batting unit. The never-say-die attitude of the Dutch came to the fore as the team scripted a remarkable result.

From 36/0, South Africa lost their first six wickets in a span of just 73 more runs. David Miller (43) tried his best to take the game to the opposition. However, his dismissal sealed the game for the Netherlands, who bundled out South Africa for 207 in 42.5 overs.

#4 Mohammed Shami's record-breaking 7-wicket haul

Mohammed Shami fired up during the semi-final vs New Zealand [Getty Images]

The best bowler of the tournament, Mohammed Shami, made almost every opposition batter dance on his tune throughout the campaign.

Despite not playing the first four games, Shami wreaked havoc and ended up as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 wickets at an immaculate average of 10.71.

He even produced a scintillating spell in the crunch semi-final tie against New Zealand in Mumbai. Defending 398, Shami single-handedly helped India win the game, picking up seven wickets.

With his world-class seam bowling with the new ball, he sent back Devon Conway on his very first ball of the innings. Rachin Ravindra also lost his wicket against Shami, who got India off to a wonderful start. However, a match-turning partnership of 181 runs between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell brought New Zealand back into the hunt.

With India in desperate need of a wicket, Rohit Sharma turned to Shami, who didn't disappoint. The 33-year-old sent back Williamson on 69, after which the entire crowd erupted in jubilation. One ball later, he struck one to Tom Latham's pads as well to end the left-hander's stay for a duck.

Mitchell, who scored 134 runs, batted remarkably before Shami came back for his third spell. He delivered the killer blow by dismissing Mitchell and also completing his fifer in the meantime.

Shami cleaned up the remaining wickets as well and ended up with a match-winning 7/57. This is the best bowling spell by an Indian in one-day history, let alone in the ODI World Cups.

Shami's resilient show with the ball instantly made him the crowd favorite during the World Cup.

#3 Virat Kohli's historic 50th ODI century

Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century [Getty Images]

Several players broke countless records throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, one feat that might never get replicated again is Virat Kohli's groundbreaking century number 50 in ODIs.

Kohli created history when he scored 117 runs in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. After an impressive start by the openers, Kohli batted in his usual style and milked singles and doubles with ease.

In the 42nd over, Kohli whipped one towards deep square leg for two runs to complete his much-anticipated 50th ODI ton. He not only surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record but also did it on the same ground where he carried the great man on his shoulders after the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

Kohli jumped and punched in air in delight and was on his knees. He took his helmet off before bowing down to Tendulkar, who was present in the stage and stood to applaud the greatness.

#2 Glenn Maxwell's freakish double century

Glenn Maxwell with a bright smile after his heroics vs Afghanistan [Getty Images]

The major highlight of Australia's World Cup winning campaign was none other than Glenn Maxwell's freakish double century against Afghanistan.

The 'Big Show' became the first-ever Australian to hit a double century in an ODI. He helped the Aussies snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat after his side was staring down the barrel at 91/7.

In what seemed like a herculean task, Maxwell showed nerves of steel and came up with a historical knock. He single-handedly demolished a high-flying Afghani bowling unit to deny them one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Despite battling through serious cramps and a back spasm, he remained dauntless and fought his way through pain to script an unthinkable run-chase. He cleared everything that came in his arc and clobbered 21 fours and 10 big maximums to end up with a spectacular score of 201* off 128 balls.

The 47th over, bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, saw Maxwell clobber three sixes and a four to shepherd his team into the semi-finals.

It won't be an overstatement to say that Maxwell's innings was perhaps the best knock in recent World Cup history.

#1 Australia lifting the World Cup by beating India in the finals

Australia players lifting the 2023 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

While India remained spotless throughout the league-stage campaign and recorded a 70-run win in the semi-final, it was Australia who were crowned champions of the world.

The Men in Yellow were certainly the better team in the ultimate game as they first bowled really well before easing past the target in the second innings.

Australia lost their first two games against India and South Africa. They then went on an unbeaten streak in the group stages before beating those two teams, who finsihed above them, in the knockouts.

Travis Head played a huge part in the final as the left-hander smoked 137 runs off 120 balls and unsettled the Indian bowling with his courageous strokeplay and might. Marnus Labuschagne, who came out when Australia were 47/3, played according to the situation and made 58* off 110 balls.

With Australia needing just two runs from the last 44 balls, Head was holed out on the boundary off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. This led Glenn Maxwell to enter the crease, who hit the winning runs to hand Australia their sixth title in the last ten ODI World Cup editions.

The celebrations were there to be seen from the Australian players, who all lived the moments of ecstasy.