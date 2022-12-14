Top 5 overseas all-rounders to watch out for in the IPL 2023 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is just a little over a week away and is set to take place in Kochi on December 23, 2022. The player auction list was recently announced, with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer.

A statement from the BCCI confirmed that a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. An additional 36 players were requested by the teams and were added to the final list, which brings us to a total of 405 players.

Out of the 405, 273 are Indian players and 132 are overseas players, with four from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, and the number of uncapped players is 282.

Needless to say, all-rounders are usually one of the most sought-after commodities at IPL auctions because of their effectiveness in multiple facets. On that note, we take a look at five all-rounders to watch out for at the IPL auction.

#1 Sam Curran

After missing the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, Sam Curran marked his return to the international stage in some style. The England all-rounder played a fundamental role in helping his side win the tournament in Australia this year.

He ended the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets to his name, only two behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. Curran kicked off his tournament with best figures of 5/10 in the opening contest against Afghanistan.

He most notably came in clutch to win the Player of the Match award in the final against Pakistan, finishing with spectacular figures of 3/12 from his four overs. His performance was particularly impressive as he bowled many of his overs at the death.

While he didn't really have much of a role to play with the bat for the team at the marquee event, Curran has shown he can do that if required. The Surrey all-rounder scored 186 runs in six matches at the Vitality Blast last season, averaging 31.00 at a strike rate of 145.

The England all-rounder, who previously played for the Chennai Super Kings, will certainly be a valuable edition to any side that can afford him.

#2 Cameron Green

Cameron Green has been regarded as one of Australia's most exciting prospects in recent times. The all-rounder is certainly starting to make his presence felt in all formats for the team from Down Under.

However, his biggest moment in the spotlight came when he opened the innings for Australia in a T20I series against India earlier this year. Green scored 118 runs at a belligerent strike rate of 214.55 in that series, which included a dismissive 30-ball-61 in the first T20I.

He has all the makings of a star at the biggest level. He could even play a similar role Shane Watson played for the teams he represented, opening the batting and providing a valuable option with the new and old ball.

#3 Ben Stokes

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is back in the mix for the IPL after a hiatus.

Stokes has played in the cash-rich league before, with the Rising Pune Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. One of the best all-rounders in the sport in recent times, the ODI and T20I World Cup winner will be a valuable addition to any side.

He has scored 920 runs in his IPL career, including two centuries. An average of 25.56 and a strike rate of 134.50 might not do justice to the phenomenon that is Ben Stokes. However, he is still likely to be one of the most sought after all-rounders for most franchises at this year's auction.

#4 Jason Holder

West Indians have had a long-standing association with the IPL over the years. The likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, who won't be on the field for the upcoming edition, have provided fans with plenty of incredible moments.

Jason Holder is one of the top picks from the Caribbean in this year's auction and that is mostly down to the skills he offers in all departments of the game.

He also has plenty of experience in the cash-rich league, having played for the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. With consistent game-time in the IPL, he certainly has plenty of experience in his locker for any team to wrap him up.

His batting numbers might be a little underwhelming with only 247 runs in 38 matches, but he is no mug with the willow in hand. Holder has 49 IPL wickets at an economy rate of 8.57 and has enough value to offer to any side that snaps him up.

#5 Sikandar Raza

At the age of 36, Zimbabwe's ace all-rounder has been churning out one epic performance after another in recent times. Sikandar Raza scored 219 runs in eight matches in the T20 World Cup last month, with an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 147.97. He also bagged 10 wickets in the tournament.

With teams possibly on the hunt for a spin-bowling all-rounder who can offer enough value with the bat, Raza could be the one to turn to. The Zimbabwe all-rounder has enough experience at the international level and could prove to be a shrewd pick for any IPL side.

