Top 5 players with the most centuries in 2023 ft. Virat Kohli

This has been another absorbing year for cricket fans across the globe, with several thrilling matches and brilliant batting and bowling performances in 2023.

It had an intriguing Ashes series that ranks on par with the famous 2005 Ashes, and Australia winning their elusive ICC World Test Championship title when they defeated India in the final at the Oval.

There was also the stunning result of two-time world champions West Indies not qualifying for the World Cup in October due to their embarrassing showing in the Qualifiers. Instead, Sri Lanka and Netherlands were the two teams that qualified for the showpiece event to join the other eight teams in India.

Apart from the team results, 2023 also witnessed several outstanding individual performances, with players setting and breaking numerous records. As we head into the ODI World Cup that starts in less than a month on October 5, it is worthwhile revisiting some of the best performers of the year.

On that note, here is a look at the top five players with the most centuries in 2023.

#5 Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Shanto broke through as Bangladesh's best batter in 2023.

Following years of inconsistencies despite the apparent talent, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto finally made 2023 his own with the bat in hand.

The 25-year-old smashed over 1,000 runs, with four centuries in 25 innings at an excellent average of 49 across formats. In addition to the three-figure scores, Shanto also notched up five half-centuries as he became Bangladesh's most dependable batter this year.

His first century in 2023 came only after 14 innings, yet the southpaw put together three centuries in his subsequent four stints.

Shanto's latest ton came in his last innings against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, helping Bangladesh qualify for the Super Fours.

#4 Devon Conway

Conway has been in sparkling form in all formats this year.

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been a model of consistency in all formats since his debut in 2020. Although the southpaw had his worst year in terms of average in 2023 at 40.27 in 23 innings, he played a few impactful knocks with four centuries for the Black Caps.

Conway began the year in the best possible way, scoring a breathtaking 122 in the drawn second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. He followed that up with another magnificent 101 off 92 deliveries in the second game of the three-match ODI series against the hosts at the same venue to help the Kiwis level the series at one apiece.

Following a couple of low scores in the first two ODIs in India, the 32-year-old ended the series with his highest ODI score of 138 in Indore. All three centuries came in the Asian subcontinent in January as Conway showcased his incredible ability against spin.

Post that, the elegant left-hander went through a lean phase with a few half-centuries before his magnificent 111* in the first game of the ongoing four-match series against England.

Conway will be a vital cog in the New Zealand ranks if they are to qualify for a third consecutive final in the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

#3 Temba Bavuma

Bavuma has led South Africa from the front with several brilliant 100s.

A cricketer often ridiculed for his T20 performances, Temba Bavuma has let his bat do all the talking in 2023. With four of his seven international centuries coming this year, the 33-year-old has been the rock that has held the South African batting together all too often.

His first century, arguably his most impactful, came against world champions England in a successful run-chase of 343. Bavuma scored a classy 109 off 102 deliveries to help the Proteas win the game and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The diminutive batter followed that with back-to-back centuries (172 and 144) against the West Indies in the final Test and the first ODI at home. Bavuma's latest century of 2023 came in the first ODI of the ongoing series against Australia, where he battled to a defiant 114* despite South Africa's defeat.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has made 2023 his own with his unbelievable batting.

Among several other outstanding performers, 2023 will likely be remembered for Shubman Gill's arrival as an international superstar across formats.

The 24-year-old has scored a sensational five centuries this year, including an ODI double-century and a T20I century against New Zealand at home.

Gill started the year with a mediocre T20I series against Sri Lanka before erupting with scores of 116, 208*, and 112 in his next four innings. He also joined Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Ishan Kishan, and Virender Sehwag as the only Indian batters to score an ODI double ton.

The elegant batter wasn't finished yet, as he scored his maiden T20I century a couple of innings later. Gill then carried his sumptuous white-ball form into Test cricket, smashing the Aussies for a stylish 128 in the final game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Although Gill experienced a dip in form following an incredible IPL, he is slowly but surely finding his touch with a couple of half-centuries in the ongoing Asia Cup.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli returned to his imperious best with the bat in 2023.

Another year, another Virat Kohli batting exhibition would be the right way to sum up 2023, where the batter scored five centuries. Following a couple of indifferent seasons by his lofty standards, the champion batter answered all the critics in style this year.

King Kohli kickstarted 2023 with a brilliant 87-ball 113 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI that set the tone for what was to come. The 34-year-old also smashed an incredible 166* off 110 deliveries in the final ODI to propel India to a 3-0 series whitewash.

Following his ODI heroics, the modern great made up for a few dry scores in the home Test series against Australia with a magnificent 186 in the final game at Ahmedabad. It was Kohli's first century in the red-ball format since 2019.

The master batter continued his sensational form by scoring a patient 121 in the second Test against the West Indies, his 500th international game.

Kohli's latest ton, the 47th in ODIs, came in India's previous game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. During the blistering innings, he became the fastest in cricket history to 13,000 ODI runs, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar.