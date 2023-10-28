Top 5 powerplay scores in ODIs ft. Australia

In the ongoing trans-Tasman showdown at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday, Travis Head made a comeback to the Australia lineup. New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to field. The return of Head, combined with the presence of David Warner, had an immediate impact on Australia's performance. They raced off to a strong start and maintained their aggressive approach throughout the match.

The backbone of New Zealand's bowling attack consists of Trent Boult and Matt Henry, and their strategy hinges on these two new-ball bowlers securing early wickets. Australia, after a slow start to their campaign, are now flying at just the right time.

However, both David Warner and Travis Head - Australia's seasoned players with enough experience, noticed that the anticipated early movement in the morning was conspicuously absent.

On that note, we take a look at the top 5 powerplay scores in ODIs (first 10 overs) after this splendid start by Australia:

#5 116/2 - New Zealand vs England, Wellington, 2015 WC

Brendon McCullum smashed England.

England crashed to one of the most devastating defeats in their World Cup history. Tim Southee dismantled their batting lineup, and Brendon McCullum then launched a ruthless assault as they chased down the target of 124 in just 12.2 overs.

McCullum proceeded to unleash a furious onslaught against England's bowlers, achieving the fastest World Cup half-century in a mere 18 balls, in an innings that saw him smash four consecutive sixes off Steven Finn. After six overs, the scoreboard displayed a remarkable total of 96 runs.

#4 118/0 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Christchurch, 2015

Martin Guptill bulldozed Sri Lanka

Matt Henry tormented the continued to trouble the Sri Lankan top-order, while Martin Guptill unleashed a merciless onslaught on the bowlers. Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, once again crumbled under Henry's relentless as pressure as the fast bowler picked up four wickets. They were bundled out for 117,

Martin Guptill blazed his way to a half-century in just 17 balls, falling just one short of the world record. He smashed eight sixes and nine fours en route to his unbeaten 93 off only 30 deliveries as New Zealand chased down the total in 8.2 overs.

#3 118/0 - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2023 WC

Warner-Head raced off the blocks for Australia

New Zealand was taking on Australia in the ongoing cricket World Cup and were on the receiving end of an amazing onslaught. Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first and this came back to bite him. David Warner and Travis Head walked out and took the attack to the bowlers.

Making a comeback to the Australia side, Travis Head was quick off the blocks and David Warner joined him and the duo absolutely laced the New Zealand bowlers. They raced to 118 for no loss at the end of the 10 overs.

#2 119/1 - West Indies vs Canada, Centurion, 2003 WC

Brian Lara raced towards the target

During the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, the West Indies managed to smash 119 runs while losing only two wickets in their encounter with Canada at Centurion. John Davison led the charge for Canada with a century, but he did not receive any support from other batters.

Chasing down 202, West Indies were off the blocks quickly and never looked back. Wavell Hinds and Brian Lara put on an absolute show as they powered to the target without breaking any sweat.

#1 133/0 - Sri Lanka vs England, Leeds, 2006

Jayasuriya smashed England all over the place

In a remarkable showcase of aggressive batting at the start of the innings, Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga established a new world record for the highest opening partnership in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

They combined forces to amass an astonishing 286 runs in a mere 201 balls. Jayasuriya contributed a brilliant 152 runs, while Tharanga added a remarkable 109 to the total. This formidable partnership powered Sri Lanka to an emphatic 8-wicket victory, securing a 5-0 whitewash over England.