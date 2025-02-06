Top 5 spells by an Indian bowler in Men's ODIs vs England ft. Kuldeep Yadav's 6/25

India vs England is one of the oldest rivalries in cricket history. The Indian cricket team played its first-ever Test match against England back in the year 1932. Due to the history between the two nations, fans from both nations are always excited to watch India vs England matches.

The two teams recently competed in a five-match T20I series, which India won by a 4-1 margin. The rivalry will switch to the ODI format now, as India gears up to host England for three one-dayers.

Nagpur will host the first ODI on February 6. Before the first match starts, here's a look at the top five bowling performances by Indians in ODI matches against England.

#5 Harbhajan Singh - 5/31, Delhi, 2006

India hosted England for a seven-match ODI series in 2006. Delhi hosted the first ODI, where off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's excellent 5/31 helped India record a 39-run win vs England.

India could only manage 203 in the first innings, but Harbhajan's five-wicket haul, comprising the wickets of Matt Prior, Andrew Flintoff, Paul Collingwood, Geraint Jones, and Ian Blackwell, helped India bowl England out for just 164.

#4 Sreesanth - 6/55, Indore, 2006

A majority of Indian cricket fans remember Sreesanth for taking Misbah-ul-Haq's catch in the T20 World Cup 2007 final. However, he was also a dangerous fast bowler during his prime.

Sreesanth bowled a destructive spell of 6/55 in a one-day fixture vs England in 2006. It was the seventh ODI of the aforementioned series, with Indore playing host. England batted brilliantly and were 257/4 at one stage.

Sreesanth, who had already dismissed Andrew Strauss and Matt Prior, came back to rattle the middle order in the slog overs. He got rid of Geraint Jones, Ian Blackwell, Liam Plunkett, and Sajid Mahmood as India restricted England to 288. Sreesanth's Player of the Match-award winning performance helped India win by seven wickets.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav - 6/25, Nottingham, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav has the best figures by an Indian spinner in ODIs vs England. The left-arm wrist spinner stole the show with a dreamy spell of 6/25 in Nottingham seven years ago.

It was the first ODI of the series, and England started brilliantly, racing to 71/0 in 10 overs. Kuldeep came in and dismissed openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy in quick succession. His next four victims were Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and David Willey as England were bowled out for 268.

India chased down the 269-run target in just 40.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his spell of 6/25 in 10 overs.

#2 Ashish Nehra - 6/23, Durban, 2003

Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Ashish Nehra bowled a magnificent spell of 6/23 in a World Cup match against England back in 2003. Durban played host to the game, where India scored 250/9 in 50 overs.

In response, England lost all their wickets just for 168 because of Nehra's top-quality bowling. The left-arm pacer opened his account by dismissing opposition captain Nasser Hussain, followed by scalps of Michael Vaughan, Alec Stewart, Paul Collingwood, Ronnie Irani, and Craig White.

Nehra bowled total 10 overs, with two of them being maidens. He won the Player of the Match award for helping India win by 82 runs.

#1 Best bowling figures for India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah - 6/19, The Oval, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah owns the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in an ODI match vs England. The right-arm pacer bowled a dream spell of 6/19 in a 50-over contest against England back in July 2022.

The Oval hosted the first ODI of a three-match series between India and England on July 12, 2022. Bumrah rattled the stumps of Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse while he dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root caught out to finish with figures of 6/19 in just 7.2 overs.

India won by 10 wickets, and Bumrah deservedly received the Player of the Match award.

