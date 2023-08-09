Top 5 T20 innings by D’Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short made the world sit up and take note of his explosive batting prowess at the Big Bash League. His game was ideally suited to white-ball cricket and with his handy left-arm leg breaks, was a perfect T20 material.

Although he initially debuted in domestic List A cricket back in 2011, he faced a prolonged hiatus of over five years before earning another chance to showcase his talent on the domestic stage.

It was only when he became a permanent fixture in the BBL, did D’Arcy Short show his true potential. He has not had an entirely successful international career, but the left-hander is certainly one of the most exciting strikers of the ball.

As he turns 33, we take a look at best T20 innings by D’Arcy Short:

#5 96* vs Melbourne Stars

D'Arcy Short was in full flight

D’Arcy Short was in full flight as he powered Hobart Hurricanes to 185 in their 20 overs. Despite his exceptional performance, the prevailing sentiment resonated that the 28-year-old opening batter was denied a second T20 century by a stroke of misfortune.

He had nudged a boundary, but the umpires deemed it to be a leg bye and hence, the left-hander had to be content with an unbeaten 96.

This was his fourth half-century within the span of seven BBL matches, and his innings led him being awarded the title of Player of the Match for the fourth occasion in the season.

#4 73 vs Sydney Sixers

D'Arcy Short was the perfect partner to Matthew Wade

A swift 93 from Matthew Wade, coupled with an undefeated 73 by D'Arcy Short, powered Hobart Hurricanes to a resounding triumph against the reigning champions, Sydney Sixers. This marked a strong beginning for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2021-22 BBL season.

While Wade took off, Short played the perfect ally as Hobart put the Sixers’ bowling attack to the sword. They piled up 213 and then restricted Sydney to 151.

#3 61 vs Sydney Sixers

D'Arcy Short made a smashing BBL debut

Emerging unexpectedly, D’Arcy Short made a smashing BBL debut and put Northern Territory cricket into the spotlight through at the SCG.

Born in Katherine, the left-handed batter pulverized the opposition, and raced away to 61 runs in a mere 29 deliveries.

This performance was important as it propelled the Hurricanes to a 60-run victory over the Sydney Sixers.

#2 76 vs New Zealand

D'Arcy Short pummeled the hosts

D’Arcy Short spearheaded a record-breaking chase in Twenty20 international cricket, and played a key part in an excellent run chase to down New Zealand by five wickets.

Despite starting rather slowly, Short notched an impressive 76 runs from 44 deliveries, propelling Australia to a remarkable total of 245 for five with seven balls to spare.

This win surpassed the previous record of 236 for six, which the West Indies achieved when they beat South Africa in Johannesburg back in 2015.

#1 122 vs Brisbane Heat

D'Arcy Short smashed a stunning ton

D’Arcy Short launched a relentless assault as he played a key role to down Brisbane Heat by three runs in a nerve-wracking encounter at the Gabba.

With astonishing striking prowess, Short hammered an astounding 122 not out from just 69 deliveries, propelling the Hurricanes to a commanding total of 179-4.

During this innings, Short received a reprieve on 60 thanks to a drop by Joe Burns. With this ton, he also joined an elite club by becoming only the second player in the then history of the BBL to amass over 400 runs in a single tournament.