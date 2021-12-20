Top 5 T20I bowling performances of 2021

2021 was the year of the T20 World Cup and as a result, teams played a lot of matches in the format to prepare for the mega event. Even this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) was seen as a preparation for the ICC tournament. In the end, it was Australia who walked away with the coveted trophy as they won their maiden men’s T20 World Cup title.

If we look at the overall numbers for 2021, Pakistan had a standout year. They won 20 out of 29 T20I games in the year. Pakistan were the only team who were undefeated at the end of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup. However, they couldn’t go all the way, faltering against eventual champions Australia in the semi-final.

In complete contrast, Australia were defeated in 12 of the 22 T20I games they featured in during the 2021 season. All that mattered for them, though, was that they won the T20 World Cup. Runners-up New Zealand and England were among the other impressive sides in the T20 format in 2021.

Memorable T20I bowling efforts of 2021

While T20 is viewed as a batter’s game, bowlers also played an important role in their respective teams’ success. With 2021 drawing to a close, we look back at the top five memorable bowling performances of the year.

#5 Dwayne Bravo - 4/19 vs South Africa (4th T20I, Grenada)

Veteran West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came up with a fantastic spell of 4 for 19 in the 4th T20I of the five-match series against South Africa in Grenada in July. Despite Windies captain Kieron Pollard’s blazing 51* off 25 balls, the hosts could only post 167 for 6 batting first. West Indies needed someone to stand up with the ball, and the experienced Bravo rose to the occasion.

With five overs to go, South Africa were 109 for 5 and a well-set Quinton de Kock was beginning to open up. Bravo, however, killed the Proteas’ chase with a fine display of death-overs bowling. He dismissed George Linde (6) with a well-disguised slower one and soon added the massive scalp of De Kock (60). The South African left-hander steered a low full-toss to point.

Bravo claimed two more wickets in the same over to seal the deal for West Indies. Tabraiz Shamsi (0) skied another slower one to extra cover, while Lungi Ngidi (0) miscued a full ball towards square leg. In the end, South Africa were restricted to 146 for 9 as West Indies won the T20I by 21 runs.

#4 Haris Rauf - 4/22 vs New Zealand (Match 19 of T20 World Cup, Sharjah)

Haris Rauf was one of Pakistan’s unexpected heroes during their memorable T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in the UAE. The fast bowler’s standout performance came against New Zealand in Match 19 in Sharjah. He claimed 4 for 22 as Pakistan defeated the Kiwis by five wickets.

After New Zealand got off to a solid start, Rauf got the big breakthrough by sending back Martin Guptill (17) with a pacy delivery. Rauf returned towards the death to hurt the Kiwis further. He had Devon Conway (27) caught at cow corner and forced Glenn Phillips (13) to miscue a slower ball. The Pakistan fast bowler had a fourth when he outfoxed Mitchell Santner (6) with a change of pace to clean him up.

Rauf’s efforts restricted New Zealand to 134 for 8. The Kiwis fought hard with the ball in typical fashion and reduced Pakistan to 87 for 5. However, Asif Ali’s 12-ball 27* ensured that Rauf’s heroics did not go in vain.

