Top 5 teams with the highest catch efficiency in ODIs since 2019 Cricket World Cup ft. Pakistan

Batting and bowling are generally the two major areas of focus in cricket. However, over the last two decades, there has been a lot of attention on fielding skills as well. Teams have not shied away from dropping an in-form batter or a top bowler because of his poor fielding skills.

'Catches win matches' is a very popular saying in cricket. Dropping very few catches and converting half chances automatically improves the winning probability for a team.

Speaking of catch efficiency in ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka are the bottom three teams. Indian fielders grabbed the headlines yesterday after they dropped three catches in the first five overs of the Asia Cup 2023 match against Nepal.

As per a graphic shown by broadcaster Star Sports during the match, Team India only has a catch efficiency rate of 75.1% since the mega event of 2019. Only Afghanistan (71.2%) are below the Indian fielders. In this listicle, we will look at the top five most efficient teams when it comes to taking catches in ODIs.

#5 Australia - 78.5% catch efficiency

Former world champions Australia hold the fifth position in this place. They have some of the top fielders in the world present in their squad. The Aussies have maintained a catch efficiency rate of 78.5% in ODIs since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

It means that they drop less than 23% catches that come their way. Australia have won a lot of ODI matches in the last three years, and one of the main reasons behind is their catching.

#4 Sri Lanka - 78.8% catch efficiency

Although Sri Lanka failed to earn a direct entry into the 2023 World Cup, the islanders have done well when it comes to taking catches in the 50-over format. They remained undefeated in the 2023 World Cup Qualifier tournament, which happened in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Sri Lanka also recorded a win against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 openers. The island nation's fielders have worked hard on their catching and ensured their team has an efficiency rate of 78.8%.

#3 New Zealand - 80.9% catch efficiency

A few fans might be surprised to see New Zealand absent from the Top 2 of this list. The Blackcaps have generally been among the best fielding sides in the world. Their fielders are quite athletic, and it is rare to see a New Zealand player drop a catch in any format of cricket.

New Zealand have had a catch efficiency rate of 80.9% since the 2019 World Cup. The Blackcaps drop less than two out of the 10 catches that come their way in ODIs.

#2 Pakistan - 81.6% catch efficiency

Pakistan is known to be a factory of fast bowlers. Over the years, the Pakistan team has been home to some of the greatest pacers of all time. Some top batters have also emerged from Pakistan, but the Men in Green's fielding skills have never been their biggest strength.

In fact, Pakistan's fielders would generally feature in the 'funniest or easiest catch drops' lists in the past. The trend seems to have changed since the 2019 WC as Pakistan have maintained 81.6% catch efficiency.

#1 England - 82.8% catch efficiency

Reigning world champions England have dominated the white-ball formats of cricket since 2019. While many fans attribute their success to their aggressive approach, their efficient fielding unit has also played a big role in their success.

England own the top spot in the list, with 82.8% catch efficiency. It means England drop less than 18% of the catches that come their way. It will be interesting to see if the defending champions can maintain the same rate at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.