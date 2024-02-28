Top 5 Test series with most number of sixes scored ft. India-England 2024

In the dynamic world of Test cricket, where patience and technique often reign supreme, the sight of a towering six sailing over the boundary rope is rare and exhilarating.

While the longest format of the game is traditionally associated with classical strokeplay and gritty resistance, there have been instances where batters have defied convention, unleashing an onslaught of sixes that have left spectators in awe.

The number of sixes in a Test series is heavily influenced by the bowling conditions. Hitting maximums on a green top or a turning wicket is highly improbable.

However, modern-day batters are adept at capitalizing on any scoring opportunities and exploiting any loose deliveries they encounter.

On that very note, here is a list of five Test series with the most number of sixes hit. From breathtaking displays of power-hitting to monumental clashes between bat and ball, these series stand as a testament to the evolving nature of the game.

[Stat credit: ]

#5 59 sixes - Pakistan vs New Zealand in U.A.E., 2014

Misbah-ul-Haq and Brendon McCullum at the toss

Pakistan and New Zealand featured in a three-match Test series, which was held in the U.A.E in 2014. The surfaces in the U.A.E were highly batting-friendly as the series saw as many as 12 centuries in three games.

The top two highest run-getters of the series, Mohammad Hafeez and Brendon McCullum, were truly immaculate throughout. The two combinedly hit 92 fours.

McCullum was the player with the most sixes in the series — 13. Interestingly, 11 of his 13 sixes came in his knock of 202 off just 188 deliveries.

The series saw a total of 59 sixes getting hit, which is the fifth-most in a Test series. It is only one of the two three-match Test series on the list.

#4 65 sixes - The Ashes in Australia, 2013/14

Australia v England - Fifth Test: Day 3

The Ashes is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious Test series in cricket, boasting a fierce and traditional rivalry between England and Australia, dating back to 1882.

The 2013-14 Ashes series was a one-sided affair, with Australia dominating England and securing a convincing 5-0 victory. The win marked their first Ashes win since 2006-07, serving as a significant comeback after losing the previous three series to England.

Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson was instrumental in their success, taking a staggering 37 wickets throughout the series and receiving the Player of the Series award.

While Brad Haddin starred with the bat, hammering 493 runs, including nine sixes (the most by any player in the series), Australia's dominance extended beyond individual performances.

They collectively hit 40 sixes compared to England's 25, demonstrating their aggressive approach. In total, a remarkable 65 maximums were hit throughout the series in Australian stadiums.

#3 65 sixes - South Africa's tour of India, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat vs South Africa in 2019

Being a side to be reckoned with in the longest format, India made the highly anticipated series a lopsided one. The Virat Kohli-led side dominated the proceedings and registered huge wins in all three Tests.

The series began with Mayank Agarwal's 215 and Rohit Sharma's twin centuries (176 & 127) in Vishakhapatnam.

Expand Tweet

Rohit was quite phenomenal in the entire series as he hammered 529 runs, laced with 19 lusty sixes, which was the most by a batter in a Test series at the time.

Interestingly, Umesh Yadav also tonked five sixes in the series, which was more than the likes of Virat Kohli (3), Faf du Plessis (2) and Ajinkya Rahane (2).

Of the 65 sixes that were hit in the series, 44 of them were clobbered by the Indian batters.

#2 74 sixes - The Ashes in England, 2023

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Five

The first Test series in the 'Bazball' era to feature on the list is the 2023 Ashes series held in England. The aggression from English batters truly forced Australia to play out of their comfort zone.

It was highly entertaining for cricket enthusiasts as the series was played at a run rate of 4.74, the best-combined run rate in a five-match Test series in history.

Expand Tweet

The pulsating series witnessed 74 sixes getting hit across the five Tests. The player with the most sixes was English skipper Ben Stokes, who tonked 15 blows out of the ground, including nine sixes he hit en route to his 155 in the second Test at Lord's.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh hit seven maximums, four of which came during his run-a-ball 118 in Leeds. While the series ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, it will be remembered for the sheer power and entertainment it delivered, showcasing the evolving nature of Test cricket.

#1 83* - England's tour of India, 2024

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Three

The ongoing Test series between India and England is still one match away from completion but has already established a record for the most sixes in a Test series.

Across the four Tests played so far, a staggering 83 maximums have been hit, showcasing the breathtaking display of power-hitting on offer.

It's worth noting that 59 out of the 83 sixes have been struck by the hosts, amounting to over 71%. Undoubtedly, the biggest factor in this Indian onslaught is none other than Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The young prodigy, who amassed two consecutive double centuries, has alone smashed 23 maximums so far, which is unsurprisingly the most by any batter in a Test series.

Furthermore, the significant disparity in experience between the Indian and English spin bowling units has occasionally led to the English spinners bowling loose deliveries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App