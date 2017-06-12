ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Top 5 upsets in the history of the tournament

Here are some of the greatest turnarounds in the history of Champions Trophy, two of which are from the ongoing edition.

by Parth Dhall Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 10:27 IST

Ian Bradshaw punches the air after hitting a boundary

Cricket has certainly been a game of certain uncertainties, especially with the advent of the T20 format. As far as the ICC tournaments are concerned, the virtue of this sport becomes the toast of town.

The Champions Trophy, called initially as the ICC Knockout Cup in 1998, is often called as a mini-world cup featuring the top eight teams. The ODI tournament has witnessed some world class performances with a taste of some of the greatest turnarounds. Let’s take a quick look at some of the upsets in the history of Champions Trophy:

#5 England vs West Indies, Champions Trophy 2004 Final, Oval

England’s flamboyant victory in the semi final against Australia dispensed the “favourites” tag for the then upcoming final against West Indies. Both the teams hadn’t lost a single game in the tournament, though the home advantage was evidently with the Englishmen.

Having fielded first, considering the overcast conditions, West Indies’ slithering bowling display bowled England out on 217. In what could have been an easy chase, England were reduced to 147/8, thereby gaining the upper hand.

However, a miraculous 71-run stand between Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw for the 9th wicket salvaged the West Indies innings as they clinched their maiden Champions Trophy title.