Top 5 Virat Kohli innings in successful T20 World Cup chases

A look at the top 5 Virat Kohli performances in successful chases at the T20 World Cup.

Despite his fabulous numbers, Virat Kohli has never won the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli aka Chase Master

It has been ten years since Virat Kohli started his T20 International career. The 31-year-old Delhi-lad made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare, where he scored 26 off 21 deliveries.

Since then it has been a remarkable journey that has inspired countless cricket fans across the planet. Virat Kohli’s mind-boggling numbers in T20Is are a testament to his consistency in the shortest format of the game.

Virat Kohli has played in multiple T20 World cups, although he has not been able to lay his hands on that trophy. However, his performances in the competition have inspired India to numerous victories.

The right-hander's numbers in run chases are astronomical. Virat Kohli has scored 457 runs in run chases at the T20 World Cup, a tally that comprises of six fifties, at an average of 228.5 and an impressive strike-rate of over 140.

The chase-master has time and again shown his mettle in pressure run-chases. On that note, we have compiled a list of five such knocks of Virat Kohli during successful chases at the T20 World Cup.

Five best Virat Kohli knocks in successful T20 World Cup chases:

#1: 82* vs Australia at Mohali (2016 World T20)

Virat Kohli goes down on the ground after MS Dhoni hit the winning runs against Australia

Virat Kohli produced a sublime 82 not out off 51 balls against Australian at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup. The match was a virtual quarterfinal for India which they needed to win to proceed to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The game came on the heels of India's one-run win over Bangladesh in the previous match. In Mohali, while chasing 161, Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni, stitched a 31-ball 67-run partnership that proved match-winning in the end. Virat Kohli's effortless six over the long cover boundary off James Faulkner is still etched in the memory of ardent cricket fans.

Kohli’s 82 came off 51 balls at a strike-rate of 161. He scored nine fours and two sixes, hitting mostly classy, conventional cricketing shots. Needing 39 runs to win off the last three overs, India romped home with five balls to spare. Anyone who watched the match live will know how Virat Kohli single-handedly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

#2: 55* v Pakistan, Kolkata (2016 T20 World Cup)

Kohli bows down to Sachin Tendulkar upon conquering Pakistan in the 2016 World T20.

The famed India-Pakistan rivalry was once again on display at the 2016 T20 World Cup held in India.

Pakistan posted a modest 118 runs on the board, largely thanks to India's economical bowling. But things quickly went south for the hosts when Mohammad Sami produced a magical spell of fast bowling to reduce the Indian team to 23 for 3 inside five overs.

Virat Kohli, who walked down to the middle at no. 3, had a responsibility to uphold India's proud 10-0 unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup encounters.

The Delhi batsman had few jittery moments initially but soon settled down, taking the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners in the process. It looked like Virat Kohli was playing on a different strip as other batsmen from both sides struggled to middle the ball.

Virat Kohli scored 55 not out off just 37 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. A strike rate of 148+ on a slow sluggish track was another marker of Virat Kohli’s brilliance.

The match is also fondly remembered for another reason. After winning the match, Virat Kohli bowed down in front of his idol Sachin Tendulkar who was sitting in the stands. Not surprisingly, Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Tournament.

#3: 78 vs Pakistan, Colombo RPS (WT20 2012)

Virat Kohli after guiding India to a win against arch-rivals Pakistan

A World Cup without an India-Pakistan match can be a dull affair, but that was not the case in the 2012 T20 WC. At the iconic Premadasa stadium, India needed a win against Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament and also break their jinx of not winning a Super Eights stage game in the competition since the inaugural T20 WC.

Pakistan were skittled out for 128 without playing their full quota of twenty overs. That was largely due to Zaheer Khan’s heroics who took three scalps in the match. However, India were off to a poor start as Gautam Gambhir was caught and bowled off the second ball of the Indian innings.

Virat Kohli walked in and joined Virender Sehwag. The pair added 74 runs before Sehwag perished in the tenth over. Virat Kohli took the responsibility from there and smashed a match-winning 78 from 61 balls. It was an innings laced with eight boundaries and two mammoth sixes scored at a strike rate of well over 127.

India eventually registered an emphatic 8-wicket victory over their arch-rivals as Virat Kohli’s brilliance did not allow Pakistan to stage a comeback.

#4: 72 vs South Africa, Mirpur (WT20 2014)

Virat Kohli in action during the 2014 World T20 semifinal

A high octane encounter between a strong South African side and India took place in the semifinal of the 2014 World T20 in Mirpur. Batting first, the Proteas posted 172 runs on a sluggish Mirpur wicket, thanks to a half-century from captain Faf du Plessis and an unbeaten 45* from JP Duminy.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane gave a flying start to the Indian innings but things became a bit complicated when India required 40 from the last four overs.

Known for his conventional cricketing shots even in the shortest format of the game, India's vice-captain at the time stroked five fours and two sixes in his 44-ball knock, going at a strike-rate of 163, to ensure India romped home with five deliveries to spare.

During the crucial moments of the game, Virat Kohli played the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Beuran Hendricks belligerently and stayed till the end to win the game for India. The right-hander was adjudged the Player of the Tournament despite India falling to Sri Lanka in the final.

#5: 57 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka (WT20 2014)

Virat Kohli doing what he does best while chasing any total

Expectations were high from the Bangladesh tigers who were playing in front of their home crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. But a Virat Kohli masterclass stunned the Bangladesh team and fans.

Put into bat, Bangladesh scored 138/7 in their allotted quota of twenty overs, courtesy a late flourish from all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad (33*). Anamal Haque (44) was the top scorer for Bangladesh.

The Indian chase was off to a horror start when Shikhar Dhawan fell in the third overafter scoring only one run. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then took the Indian innings ahead with a cautious approach.

Rohit Sharma perished at the start of the 15th over after scoring a fifty. But with the work remaining to steer the team home, the chase master put his hand up once again. Virat Kohli scored 57 off 50 balls with three fours and a six at a strike rate of 114 to guide the team to a victory. It was anotherchasing masterclass from Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup.