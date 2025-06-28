Top 6 teams which have had maximum captains across formats in the last 5 years ft. India 

The role of a captain in cricket goes far beyond just contributing with the bat or ball. A skipper is expected to lead from the front, make tactical decisions under pressure, and inspire the team to success. While captains are often praised when their side wins, they also face heavy criticism when results don’t go their way.

Since 2020, many international teams have gone through a series of captaincy changes — with some skippers appointed permanently, while others filled in temporarily when regular captains were either rested or sidelined due to injury.

On that note, this article takes a closer look at six teams (out of the 12 Test-playing nations) that have had the most number of captains across formats over the last five years.

#6 Australia (10)

Australia have enjoyed significant success since 2020 — clinching the 2021 T20 World Cup under Aaron Finch, and going on to win both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship under Pat Cummins.

In this period, Australia have been led by 10 different captains across formats. Four of them — Aaron Finch, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh — served as full-time skippers at various stages.

The likes of Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, and Alex Carey took on leadership duties on a temporary basis, stepping in when needed due to rotation, injury, or workload management.

Several among them, including Finch, Wade and Paine, have since retired, underlining a period of gradual transition in Australian leadership.

#5 South Africa (10)

South Africa recently ended their 27-year wait for an ICC trophy by winning the 2025 World Test Championship under Temba Bavuma. Prior to that, they came agonisingly close in the 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing as runners-up to India with Aiden Markram leading the side.

Since the start of 2020, the Proteas have been captained by 10 different players across formats. Four of them — Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, and Aiden Markram — were appointed as full-time captains during this period. Others who temporarily stepped into leadership roles include Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, and Neil Brand.

Some of these names have since retired or moved out of the leadership group, reflecting the transitions South African cricket has undergone in recent years.

#4 England (10)

England sit fourth on the list, having had 10 different players captain the national side across formats since the start of 2020. This includes former full-time skippers like Eoin Morgan — who led England to the 2019 ODI World Cup title — as well as current Test captain Ben Stokes and white-ball captain Harry Brook.

Others who have taken on leadership duties at various times include Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope. Among them, five have served as full-time captains or continue to do so: Morgan, Root, Buttler, Stokes, and Brook, while the rest have led the side occasionally in the absence of regular leaders.

#3 India (11)

India have enjoyed a golden run in ICC tournaments, winning back-to-back trophies — the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, both under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Following Rohit’s retirement from T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has taken over the reins in the shortest format, while Shubman Gill now leads the Test side. Prior to Rohit, the team was captained by Virat Kohli.

Since the start of 2020, India have had 11 different players lead the team across formats. This list includes Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Among them, Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar, and Gill have served — or continue to serve — as full-time captains, while the others have stepped in temporarily due to injury, rotation, or scheduling demands.

#2 Sri Lanka (11)

Like India, neighbouring Sri Lanka have also seen a high captaincy turnover in recent years, with 11 different players leading the side across formats since the beginning of 2020.

This list includes the likes of Lasith Malinga, Sahan Arachchige, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Among them, those who have served as full-time captains — or continue to do so — include Malinga, Asalanka, Hasaranga, Perera, Karunaratne, and Dhananjaya de Silva, reflecting a period of flux and experimentation in Sri Lankan leadership across formats.

#1 Bangladesh (11)

Topping the list is Bangladesh, a team that has also experienced a significant number of captaincy changes in recent years. Most recently, on June 28, Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down as Test captain following the conclusion of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Like India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have had 11 different players lead the national side across formats since the start of 2020 — though a larger share of them have served as full-time skippers.

The list includes Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Saif Hassan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mominul Haque.

Among these, those who have served — or continue to serve — as full-time captains include Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mortaza, Tamim, Mehidy Hasan, and Mominul Haque, highlighting a phase of frequent leadership shifts within the Bangladesh setup.

