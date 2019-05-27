Top Five Leading run scorers in Cricket World Cup History

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-getter in World Cup history

The ICC Cricket World Cup is known to have produced some of the most memorable moments in ODI cricket such as Herschelle Gibbs' six sixes against the Netherlands in 2007, Kevin O'Brien's jaw-dropping century against England amongst others.

With the sport rapidly inclining to favor the batsmen, the bowlers have had a tough time in the recent past and with the short boundaries coming into play, scores in excess of 300 have become the norm.

With yet another World Cup only a couple of days away, the flat tracks in England and Wales will be in focus that could give the batsmen a license to go hard and score a whole lot of runs, underlining the need for the bowlers to be at their best to make a mark in this edition.

Over the past, many batsmen have flourished in the competition of the World Cup and in this slider, we have a look at the top five highest run-getters in the history of the World Cup.

#5 AB de Villiers - 1207 runs from 23 matches

AB de Villiers is South Africa's highest run-getter in World Cup history

The South African stalwart has been one of the best batsmen in the history of the sport, with his ability to strike the ball to all parts of the ground his biggest USP. In an ODI career spanning thirteen years, de Villiers amassed 9577 runs from 228 matches.

On the World Cup front, AB de Villiers is South Africa's highest run-getter with 1207 runs from 23 matches at a commendable average of 63.52 and a strike rate of 117.29, highlighting his domination in the world's biggest stage.

de Villiers' best showing in his three World Cup appearances came in the 2015 edition when he scored a total of 482 runs from just eight matches at an average of 96.40 and a strike rate of 144.31. Apart from that, he notched up 372 runs from 10 matches (2007 WC) and 353 runs from 5 matches (2011 WC).

