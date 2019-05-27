×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top Five Leading run scorers in Cricket World Cup History

Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
619   //    27 May 2019, 20:54 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-getter in World Cup history
Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-getter in World Cup history

The ICC Cricket World Cup is known to have produced some of the most memorable moments in ODI cricket such as Herschelle Gibbs' six sixes against the Netherlands in 2007, Kevin O'Brien's jaw-dropping century against England amongst others.

With the sport rapidly inclining to favor the batsmen, the bowlers have had a tough time in the recent past and with the short boundaries coming into play, scores in excess of 300 have become the norm.

With yet another World Cup only a couple of days away, the flat tracks in England and Wales will be in focus that could give the batsmen a license to go hard and score a whole lot of runs, underlining the need for the bowlers to be at their best to make a mark in this edition.

Over the past, many batsmen have flourished in the competition of the World Cup and in this slider, we have a look at the top five highest run-getters in the history of the World Cup.

#5 AB de Villiers - 1207 runs from 23 matches

AB de Villiers is South Africa's highest run-getter in World Cup history
AB de Villiers is South Africa's highest run-getter in World Cup history

The South African stalwart has been one of the best batsmen in the history of the sport, with his ability to strike the ball to all parts of the ground his biggest USP. In an ODI career spanning thirteen years, de Villiers amassed 9577 runs from 228 matches.

On the World Cup front, AB de Villiers is South Africa's highest run-getter with 1207 runs from 23 matches at a commendable average of 63.52 and a strike rate of 117.29, highlighting his domination in the world's biggest stage.

de Villiers' best showing in his three World Cup appearances came in the 2015 edition when he scored a total of 482 runs from just eight matches at an average of 96.40 and a strike rate of 144.31. Apart from that, he notched up 372 runs from 10 matches (2007 WC) and 353 runs from 5 matches (2011 WC).

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting Greatest Cricketers of All Time Highest Strike Rate In World Cup
Advertisement
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Glenn McGrath, the top wicket-taker in World Cups
RELATED STORY
2003 Cricket World Cup: A Philatelic glimpse
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top 5 run-scorers in ODIs in 2019 before the start of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India's XI in 2003 World Cup final - Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: India's leading run-scorers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Best XI featuring one player from each World Cup winning team
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 bowling figures in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us