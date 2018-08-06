Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 cricketers of the week (July 30 to August 5)

Parth Baxi
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Aug 2018

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

A total of four ODIs, three T20Is and one Test match were played in the week. Two of those ODIs were between Sri Lanka and South Africa and the other two between the Netherlands and Nepal.

A three-match T20I series was played between the Windies and Bangladesh. Also, the first Test match between England and India was played in this week.

This article covers the top five performers from these series.

5. MICHAEL RIPPON

T20 Triangular Tournament - MCC, Nepal & Netherlands
He played a crucial role in the 1st ODI against Nepal

It was a historic moment between the Netherlands and Nepal, as it was the first ODI series for Nepal after they earned ODI status.

In the first ODI, when Rippon came to bat, Netherlands were 4/72 after 15.1 overs. He made a crucial 68-run partnership with De Leede and scored 51 runs, which kept Netherlands in the game and helped them post 189 runs on the board.

In reply, Nepal only managed to score 134 runs, pegged back as they were by the three wickets each from Rippon, Klaassen and Seelaar. The all-round performance by Rippon earned him the Man of the Match award.

He was also at the fifth position in the run-getter list and second highest wicket-taker along with Nepal captain Paras Khadka in two-match ODI series. The series was leveled 1-1.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Sam Curran
Parth Baxi
CONTRIBUTOR
Passionate about Cricket. Likes to analyse it and write on it. Try to tell how a team or a player can improve. Also a CA Final Student.
