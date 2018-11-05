×
Top 5 T20I knocks by Virat Kohli

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
146   //    05 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST

Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batsman in T20I history
Virat Kohli is arguably the greatest batsman in T20I history

Virat Kohli has won many matches for India in the T20 format. Most of them were while chasing. At one point of time, he was the only player with a 50-plus average in all three formats of international cricket.

Also Read: Top 5 Test performances by Virat Kohli

His stats are even more staggering at ICC World T20 events. He won the Player of the Tournament award in the last two editions at Bangladesh (2014) and India (2016). Let us take a look at the top T20I knocks by Kohli as he celebrates his 30th birthday today.

#5 55* vs Pakistan at Kolkata in 2016 World T20

Kohli propelled India to victory against Pakistan in the 2016 World T20
Kohli propelled India to victory against Pakistan in the 2016 World T20

India started their World T20 campaign with a disastrous game against New Zealand. In their second league match against Pakistan, India started shakily in their run-chase of 119. They lost their first three wickets for just 23 runs. Then, Virat Kohli rescued his team with an unbeaten half-century. Though the target was not a daunting one, Virat's masterful strokes make this innings a special one.

#4 90* vs Australia at Adelaide in 2016


Kohli's remarkable consistency delivered a 3-0 win for India
Kohli's remarkable consistency delivered a 3-0 win for India

India lost the ODI series 4-1 in their 2016 Australia tour and were then scheduled to play a 3-match T20I series. Kohli, who had already scored two tons in ODIs, continued his red-hot form in the shortest format as well.

In the first T20I, his 90* ensured that India began the series on a winning note. He went on to score two more fifties in the remaining two matches and India won the series 3-0. For the first time ever, they whitewashed the Aussies in a series in any format.

