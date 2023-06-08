Travis Head's 3 best counter-attacking knocks in Test cricket

The 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle has been nothing short of incredible for Australian batter Travis Head. Ever since he embraced his natural ultra-attacking approach in Test cricket, Head has arguably been one of Australia's most impactful batters and has played some incredible knocks in crunch situations.

What Head does with his counter-attack is that he forces the bowlers and the opposition captain to change their plans and go defensive much earlier than planned. This is exactly what has happened to India as well during the ongoing WTC final.

On that note, let's take a look at the three of the best counter-attacking knocks that Travis Head has played in Tests:

#3 152(148) vs England, Brisbane, 2021

Arguably the innings that announced Travis Head's successful comeback was the one against England in Brisbane. Australia bowled England out for 147 in the first innings and that gave them an opportunity to bat big.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne got fine half-centuries, but it was Travis Head's counter-attack that caught England off-guard. He kept playing his shots on a wicket that wasn't that easy for free-flowing strokes.

That stunning knock of 152 put Australia way ahead in the game as they eventually stormed to a nine-wicket win.

#2 92(96) vs South Africa, Brisbane, 2022

Another fine knock in Brisbane, this one was even more special as almost no other batter from both Australia and South Africa could make a notable impact. The Test match ended within a couple of days and yet, Travis Head played arguably an innings of a lifetime.

Australia were 27/3 when Head walked out to bat and although conditions were difficult, he came out all guns blazing. Head's ultra-attacking approach seemed to work perfectly on a pitch where any delivery could have had his wicket written on it. That knock gave Australia a decisive 66-run lead and South Africa couldn't withstand the pressure in the second innings.

#1 146*(156) vs India, The Oval, WTC final 2023

Travis Head is arguably playing his best innings ever in Test cricket as he is unbeaten on 146 against India in the WTC final 2023 at The Oval. He walked out to bat in challenging conditions yet again with the Indian team having their tails up. However, from 76/3, Head played absolutely incredible shots and ended up batting the whole day with Steve Smith.

While Indian bowlers could be guilty of not trying enough short-pitched bowling at Head, the southpaw seemed to be batting at a completely different level. On his way to what could be an incredible double-hundred, this counter-attacking knock from Travis Head could have well brought Australia to the brink of winning the WTC final.

Poll : 0 votes