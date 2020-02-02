×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tri-Nation Women's T20 series: Ellyse Perry's all-round show helps Australia beat India

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 02 Feb 2020, 14:26 IST

Brief Scorecard | 3rd match, Australia Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series, Canberra

India:103-9 (20) | Smriti Mandhana 35(23), Harmanpreet Kaur 28(32); Ellyse Perry 4/13

Australia:104-6 (18.5) | Ellyse Perry 49(47), Ashleigh Gardner 22(14); Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/18

Ellyse Perry scored a crucial 49 with the bat and picked up 4 wickets as Australia beat India by 4 wickets.
Ellyse Perry scored a crucial 49 with the bat and picked up 4 wickets as Australia beat India by 4 wickets.

Australia opted to bowl first with the intention of restricting the Indians to as much low a score as possible and then go about the chase. India got off to a brilliant start as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana grabbed 15 runs off the very first over of the innings. However, Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry cleaned up Shafali Verma on the very first ball of her spell. Jemimah Rodrigues also followed cheaply and India suddenly were 16-2, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joining Mandhana in the middle.

Mandhana continued to play her shots as the experienced duo began to stabilise India's innings. Just when she looked set enough to bat through the innings, she was caught in the deep off the bowling of Jess Jonassen.

Ellyse Perry came back into the attack to bowl an outstanding over which saw her taking three wickets that included Harmanpreet, wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma. This completely sucked all the momentum out of India's innings. Perry ended up with brilliant figures of 4/13 while Tayla Vlaeminck also chipped in with three wickets as India could manage only 103-9 in their 20 overs.

India needed early wickets in order to put pressure on Australia as they had very less runs to defend. They got off to a hopeful start as Alyssa Healy departed early but Ashleigh Gardner's quickfire 22 gave Australia a good start. But she and Beth Mooney were then dismissed quickly as Australia looked in a spot of bother a 30-3.

Advertisement

Again, Ellyse Perry came to Australia's rescue as she did not only stabilise Australia's innings but also brought them to the cusp of victory through a well-made 49 off 47 balls. Australia in the end won the game with four wickets in hand and an over to spare. Ellyse Perry was adjudged the player of the match due to her fantastic all-round effort.

Also read: India Women vs England Women 2020 | Captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes India over the line in a last over thriller

Published 02 Feb 2020, 14:26 IST
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur Ellyse Perry T20 India vs Australia Head to Head Stats
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
| Tue, 28 Jan
ENG-W 191/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 144/9 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 47 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 1 | Fri, 31 Jan
ENG-W 147/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 150/5 (19.3 ov)
India Women won by 5 wickets
ENG-W VS IND-W live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
ENG-W 156/4 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
AUW 156/8 & 8/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)
ENG-W VS AUW live score
Match 3 | Today
IND-W 103/9 (20.0 ov)
AUW 104/6 (18.5 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 wickets
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 4 | Fri, 07 Feb, 08:40 AM
India Women
England Women
IND-W VS ENG-W preview
Match 5 | Sat, 08 Feb, 06:40 AM
Australia Women
India Women
AUW VS IND-W preview
Match 6 | Sun, 09 Feb, 08:40 AM
Australia Women
England Women
AUW VS ENG-W preview
Final | Wed, 12 Feb, 08:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us