"Tried to ruin Virat Kohli's career" - Former Pakistan spinner on Chetan Sharma-led Indian selection committee

Danish Kaneria believes that the Chetan Sharma-headed Indian selection committee attempted to derail Virat Kohli's career during their tenure with dubious calls.

The former Pakistan cricketer pointed out how the selection panel played a major role in stripping Kohli of the Team India captaincy. He also claimed that the committee didn't treat the star batter well during his form slump, failing to provide him with continuous opportunities.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria explained:

"The selection committee tried to ruin Virat Kohli's career. They didn't select him consistently when he was struggling with form, making him play selective cricket. He was unceremoniously removed as the captain.

"Kohli's sacking involved a lot of lies. The player himself clarified that he had no discussions with anyone regarding his removal. However, he didn't let this affect his game."

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked the entire senior men's selection committee following their side's semi-final exit in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. The confirmation for the same came on Friday, November 18.

"Chetan Sharma's stint was a very poor one" - Danish Kaneria critical of India's committee's performance

Kaneria went on to say that Sharma failed at his job, failing to identify the right combination. He highlighted how the panel went overboard with their experiments, trying out many different captains and players.

He opined that because of this approach, several deserving players were not able to get a consistent run with the national side. Kaneria suggested the board must find a better candidate for the crucial position going forward.

The former leg spinner added:

"Former cricketers should surely be part of the setup. But players who have some weight should be given preference. Chetan Sharma's stint was a very poor one.

"The selections were questionable, and he appointed so many different captains in such a short span of time. The players who deserved to be in the team didn't get enough opportunities."

Notably, the Indian cricket team has tried out eight different captains in the past year. The side's failures at multi-nation events such as the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup are also said to have led to the sacking.

