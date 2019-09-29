Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

In a rematch of last year's final, two of the most dominant teams this season, Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors, will lock horns in Match 27 of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League.

Surprisingly, the two teams are yet to square off against each other this season. However, they will do so twice in the span of the next four nights. Trinbago Knight Riders will host the first of the two matches and will look to end the unbeaten streak of their opponents.

Both teams are all but through to the next round and will treat this match as a warm-up ahead of the playoffs.

Lendl Simmons and James Neesham will be the key to the Knight Riders' success while the Warriors will hope that Chris Green and Brandon King can continue their fine run of form.

Here are all the telecast details for this exciting encounter.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 30th September 2019

Start Time: 6:00 PM Local Time, 4:30 AM IST on 1st October 2019

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano, and Saurabh Netrawalkar.