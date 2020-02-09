Twitter can't contain its joy as Sachin Tendulkar comes out of retirement to bat in Bushfire Bash
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came out of retirement to bat an over in the Bushfire Bash at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Sunday. Tendulkar faced Australia woman fast bowler Ellyse Perry in the special over, which was also one of his rare appearances on the cricket field in five and a half years after retirement. Tendulkar hit a boundary off the first ball. Perry bowled four balls to The Master Blaster, while the remaining two balls were bowled by Perry's Aussie team-mate Annabel Sutherland.
In the 10-over-a-side match, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and West Indies legend Brian Lara impressed with knocks 26 and 30 runs respectively. The Ponting XI scored 104/5 in their allotted 10 overs against Gilchrist XI. The Gilchrist-led side fell short by just one run in the chase.
Tendulkar was in Melbourne as coach of the team led by Ricky Ponting, but Perry threw a challenge to him on Saturday via a video message on Twitter, and Tendulkar, in turn, accepted the challenge.
“Gearing up for a huge day tomorrow with the Bushfire Cricket Bash straight after our must-win match against England! @sachin_rt, keen for a hit in the middle to rustle up a few more $ for bushfire affected communities?” she asked.
