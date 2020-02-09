Twitter can't contain its joy as Sachin Tendulkar comes out of retirement to bat in Bushfire Bash

Sachin Tendulkar got off to the mark with a four!

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came out of retirement to bat an over in the Bushfire Bash at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Sunday. Tendulkar faced Australia woman fast bowler Ellyse Perry in the special over, which was also one of his rare appearances on the cricket field in five and a half years after retirement. Tendulkar hit a boundary off the first ball. Perry bowled four balls to The Master Blaster, while the remaining two balls were bowled by Perry's Aussie team-mate Annabel Sutherland.

In the 10-over-a-side match, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and West Indies legend Brian Lara impressed with knocks 26 and 30 runs respectively. The Ponting XI scored 104/5 in their allotted 10 overs against Gilchrist XI. The Gilchrist-led side fell short by just one run in the chase.

Tendulkar was in Melbourne as coach of the team led by Ricky Ponting, but Perry threw a challenge to him on Saturday via a video message on Twitter, and Tendulkar, in turn, accepted the challenge.

“Gearing up for a huge day tomorrow with the Bushfire Cricket Bash straight after our must-win match against England! @sachin_rt, keen for a hit in the middle to rustle up a few more $ for bushfire affected communities?” she asked.

Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there & bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).

Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, & to get me out there in the middle.



You can get involved & donate now on https://t.co/IObcYarxKr https://t.co/gl3IVirCBY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 8, 2020

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Sachin Tendulkar batting:

Sachin Tendulkar Vs Ellyse Perry:



Ball 1: Leg glance for FOUR.

Ball 2: Square of the wicket for TWO.

Ball 3: Down the leg side for ZERO.

Ball 4: Square Cut for ZERO.



To Sutherland:

Ball 5: Cover drive in 30-Yard Circle.

Ball 6: Straight drive. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 9, 2020

Advertisement

Sachin playing with a Kookaburra bat in Australia. Nice. #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/waaffW6VKb — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 9, 2020

The first ball Sachin Tendulkar has faced for five and a half years out in the middle, delivered by @EllysePerry 💪 pic.twitter.com/HqFVgdap7M — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 9, 2020

Still head position ✅

Clear Confidence ✅

Middle of the bat ✅

Perfect timing ✅



It has been five and a half years. But still Sachin's cover drive is good as gold. His cover drive shows the Vintage @sachin_rt#BushfireCricketBash #bushfirebash #Sachin #God pic.twitter.com/XlazM1Gbd3 — Mumbai Indians TN FC 👑 (@MipaltanTN) February 9, 2020