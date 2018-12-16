Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli records his 25th Test century before he was given out
What's the story?
Virat Kohli, the number one Test batsmen, came into the middle when India were reeling at 8/2 after both the Indian openers failed to make an impact. The Indian skipper has steadied the innings by stitching three half-century partnerships with Chesteswara Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari.
Of the 25 centuries scored by the Delhi batsman, this was the second slowest one as he took 214 balls to reach the landmark. On a pitch which offered assistance to bowlers, Virat Kohli was outstanding before he got dismissed for 123 just before lunch after a close call from the umpire. Kohli also became the second fastest to score 25 centuries (in 127 innings) behind Sir Don Bradman (in 68 innings).
In case you didn't know.....
It is a rare sight to see an India bowling lineup not featuring a specialist spinner. The same has been at display in the ongoing Perth Test as India chose to utilize the services four pacers on a greenish pitch. Even the power-packed pace attack could not give India a great start as Australian openers put together a hundred run partnership.
The dismissal of the openers in quick succession opened up things a little for India but they were once stopped by a good partnership between Shaun Marsh and Travis Head. The two stitched a half-century partnership but just like their openers got out in a short span of time.
Breaking that partnership did not settle things for India as yet another lower-order half-century partnership between Tim Paine and Pat Cummins helped Australia break the 300-mark. Australia lost their last four wickets for just 16 runs but they would have been happy with 326 on a pitch which has something for the bowlers in it.
Heart of the matter
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane started the day with 172 runs on board but could only add one run to their partnership as the latter got out in the very first over of the day. Later, the Indian captain a 50-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari, who is playing his second Test.
Vihari looked good in the middle but a perfect ball from Jos Hazlewood meant that the partnership ended at the 50-mark. Just 29 runs after that wicket, the centurion had to go back to pavilion after a lot of deliberation from the third umpire who had to confer with the on-field decision which was given out.
By taking Kohli's wicket, Australia entered into the long and fragile Indian lower-order. As a result, they were rewarded with one more wicket in the form of Mohammad Shami. Rishabh Pant who is the only recognised Indian batsman in the middle will be key for India if they want to get close to Australian total.