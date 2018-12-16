Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli records his 25th Test century before he was given out

Kohli's celebration after his century

What's the story?

Virat Kohli, the number one Test batsmen, came into the middle when India were reeling at 8/2 after both the Indian openers failed to make an impact. The Indian skipper has steadied the innings by stitching three half-century partnerships with Chesteswara Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari.

Of the 25 centuries scored by the Delhi batsman, this was the second slowest one as he took 214 balls to reach the landmark. On a pitch which offered assistance to bowlers, Virat Kohli was outstanding before he got dismissed for 123 just before lunch after a close call from the umpire. Kohli also became the second fastest to score 25 centuries (in 127 innings) behind Sir Don Bradman (in 68 innings).

In case you didn't know.....

It is a rare sight to see an India bowling lineup not featuring a specialist spinner. The same has been at display in the ongoing Perth Test as India chose to utilize the services four pacers on a greenish pitch. Even the power-packed pace attack could not give India a great start as Australian openers put together a hundred run partnership.

The dismissal of the openers in quick succession opened up things a little for India but they were once stopped by a good partnership between Shaun Marsh and Travis Head. The two stitched a half-century partnership but just like their openers got out in a short span of time.

Breaking that partnership did not settle things for India as yet another lower-order half-century partnership between Tim Paine and Pat Cummins helped Australia break the 300-mark. Australia lost their last four wickets for just 16 runs but they would have been happy with 326 on a pitch which has something for the bowlers in it.

Heart of the matter

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane started the day with 172 runs on board but could only add one run to their partnership as the latter got out in the very first over of the day. Later, the Indian captain a 50-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari, who is playing his second Test.

Vihari looked good in the middle but a perfect ball from Jos Hazlewood meant that the partnership ended at the 50-mark. Just 29 runs after that wicket, the centurion had to go back to pavilion after a lot of deliberation from the third umpire who had to confer with the on-field decision which was given out.

By taking Kohli's wicket, Australia entered into the long and fragile Indian lower-order. As a result, they were rewarded with one more wicket in the form of Mohammad Shami. Rishabh Pant who is the only recognised Indian batsman in the middle will be key for India if they want to get close to Australian total.

Twitter reactions:

For me, Virat Kohli was Not Out.

For you?#AUSvIND King Kohli — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) December 16, 2018

The bottom line is that technology in such matters is inconclusive and will always be inconclusive because we are seeing a 3 dimensional event in 2 dimensions. And so the verdict tend to go with the on-field umpire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

Any complaints regarding the Kohli dismissal should be focussed on the soft signal rule—there’s no way the on-field umpire has a better view than the TV umpire—not the decision itself. It was not clear either way. A controversial decision; but not a terrible one. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 16, 2018

There should be a Supreme Court monitored committee to find out if Virat Kohli is complete human or half human half robot. #AUSvIND #KingKohli — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 16, 2018

Virat Kohli reaches his 25th test century, and then indicates that he has let his bat do the swearing. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 16, 2018

Virat drives imperiously for his hundred. Places his helmet on the ground and makes a yapping mouth gesture with his glove before raising his bat. Well well #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 16, 2018

Most Test centuries at Perth Stadium:



1 - Virat Kohli

0 - Everybody else ever combined #AUSvIND — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) December 16, 2018

"By the time Virat Kohli retires, few Australian stadiums will have stands with his name!"

- MS Dhoni ❤️😇#AUSvIND #ViratKohli #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Vj9ZiygCqt — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 16, 2018

kohli hundred is all very well, but the highlight of the first session was shami being dismissed playing a defensive shot #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 16, 2018

Only two visiting batsmen in the past 70 years have scored six Test hundreds in Australia; Kohli has just joined Tendulkar #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 16, 2018

It looks like Kohli was suggesting he lets his bat do the talking with that gesture. He certainly has done that in this innings (along with plenty of others). #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 16, 2018

Pat Cummins' "brave, bold prediction" of Virat Kohli not scoring a century this series is done. 25th Test 100 for Virat Kohli, 7th against Australia #AUSvIND — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 16, 2018

July 2018



" My brave, bold prediction. I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here,” ~ Cummins



Dec 2018:



Kohli records his 6th Test century in Australia 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 16, 2018

Virat Kohli finally hits a six in Tests. Between today's maximum and the previous one in Birmingham, he batted 1455 consecutive balls without a six.



And he is the batsman who once hit 38 sixes in one IPL alone. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 16, 2018

Kohli on his knees attending to the health of his bat with some tape while the physio attends to his battered forearm elbow with ice.



Love it. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 16, 2018

*Me watching cricket in Antarctica*



Me: *Shivers*

Comparison obsessed friend: We used to shiver more when Sachin was in 90s. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 16, 2018

If Ironman was part of our universe he would be Virat Kohli. https://t.co/6h7fFTWHPU — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 15, 2018

