Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga takes 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls against New Zealand
Sri Lanka's veteran right-arm fast bowler, Lasith Malinga has shattered multiple records in just a single over by becoming the first ever pacer to take a double hat-trick in T20 internationals. Rashid Khan had taken 4 wickets in 4 balls earlier and now, Malinga has joined this elite list by dismantling the New Zealand batting line-up.
In the 3rd and the final T20I of the series, Sri Lanka batted first and posted 125 runs on the board. It seemed like the Kiwis would chase the target with supreme ease however, the Sri Lankan legend had other plans.
He bowled the first over of the 2nd innings and then returned to bowl the 3rd over. In the third ball of that over, Malinga rattled the stumps of New Zealand opener Colin Munro to pick his first wicket. Hamish Rutherford was the next victim of Malinga as he lost his wicket leg before.
Next, the Mumbai Indians star completed his hat-trick by cleaning up the stumps of Colin de Grandhomme and in the end, he got Ross Taylor out leg before to leave New Zealand reeling on 15/4 after the completion of the 3rd over. This is Lasith Malinga's second hat-trick in T20I cricket. Slinga bowler has already 3 ODI hat-tricks to his name and hence, this one was his 5th hattrick in international cricket.
In the next over, Malinga scalped his 5th wicket as he achieved a unique feat of picking the wickets of all the top 5 batsmen of the New Zealand batting order. This spell helped Sri Lanka gain the upper hand in the match and here's how Twitter reacted to this epic spell from Lasith Malinga: