Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga takes 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls against New Zealand

Lasith Malinga has become the only second bowler in T20I history to pick four wickets off four consecutive deliveries.

Sri Lanka's veteran right-arm fast bowler, Lasith Malinga has shattered multiple records in just a single over by becoming the first ever pacer to take a double hat-trick in T20 internationals. Rashid Khan had taken 4 wickets in 4 balls earlier and now, Malinga has joined this elite list by dismantling the New Zealand batting line-up.

In the 3rd and the final T20I of the series, Sri Lanka batted first and posted 125 runs on the board. It seemed like the Kiwis would chase the target with supreme ease however, the Sri Lankan legend had other plans.

He bowled the first over of the 2nd innings and then returned to bowl the 3rd over. In the third ball of that over, Malinga rattled the stumps of New Zealand opener Colin Munro to pick his first wicket. Hamish Rutherford was the next victim of Malinga as he lost his wicket leg before.

Next, the Mumbai Indians star completed his hat-trick by cleaning up the stumps of Colin de Grandhomme and in the end, he got Ross Taylor out leg before to leave New Zealand reeling on 15/4 after the completion of the 3rd over. This is Lasith Malinga's second hat-trick in T20I cricket. Slinga bowler has already 3 ODI hat-tricks to his name and hence, this one was his 5th hattrick in international cricket.

In the next over, Malinga scalped his 5th wicket as he achieved a unique feat of picking the wickets of all the top 5 batsmen of the New Zealand batting order. This spell helped Sri Lanka gain the upper hand in the match and here's how Twitter reacted to this epic spell from Lasith Malinga:

Lasith Malinga:



Only bowler to take three Hattricks in ODI history!



Only bowler to take two Hattricks in T20I history!



Only bowler to take five Hattricks in International cricket history! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 6, 2019

WORLD RECORD : Sri Lanka's 🇱🇰 Lasith Malinga becomes the first bowler in the history of the game to get 💯 T20 International Wickets 🏏 pic.twitter.com/a5BvEhVMe9 — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 6, 2019

First ever in the history! Four wickets in four balls in T20Is -

2.6 - Ross Taylor, out Lbw!

2.5 - Grandhomme, out Bowled!

2.4 - Rutherford, out Lbw!

2.3 - Munro, out Bowled!

2.2 - No run

2.1 - No run#SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/NellczHoPU — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 6, 2019

And Ross Taylor goes!



HE'S GOT FOUR IN FOUR!



It's not even the first time he's done this! #SLvNZ https://t.co/ruvS6ITPLC — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2019

Hat Tricks In T20I



B Lee (2007)

J Oram (2009)

T Southee (2010)

T Perera (2016)

L Malinga (2017)

F Ashraf (2017)

R Khan (2019)

L Malinga (2019)*#SLvNZ — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 6, 2019

Lasith Malinga is still doing his thing....thing that only he’s capable of. 4 wickets in 4 balls. Has done it twice. 5 international hat-tricks in total. Age just a number?? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019

First bowler to reach 100 wickets in..

Tests: 1 Feb 1895 - Johnny Briggs for Eng v Aus at Sydney (victim: Affie Jarvis)

ODIs: 9 Jun 1983 - Dennis Lillee for Aus v Zim at Nottingham (Grant Paterson)

T20Is: 6 Aug 2019 - Lasith Malinga for #SLvNZ at Pallekele (Colin Munro)#SLvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2019

History maker #Malinga. Simply amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 6, 2019

Kid Malinga: Sir the website is not opening.



Computer teacher: Let me check.



*Checks*



Teacher: Lasith, you again put WWWW instead of WWW. Uff! — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2019

2007: Pollock, Hall, Kallis, Ntini - First bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls in an ODI.



2019: Munro, Rutherford, Grandhomme, Taylor - First bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls in a T20I.#Malinga has done it again, Unbelievable.#SLvNZ #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/CFOTRA6oYz — Prasath (@Prasath1007) September 6, 2019