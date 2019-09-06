×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Lasith Malinga takes 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls against New Zealand

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
706   //    06 Sep 2019, 22:13 IST

Lasith Malinga has become the only second bowler in T20I history to pick four wickets off four consecutive deliveries.
Lasith Malinga has become the only second bowler in T20I history to pick four wickets off four consecutive deliveries.

Sri Lanka's veteran right-arm fast bowler, Lasith Malinga has shattered multiple records in just a single over by becoming the first ever pacer to take a double hat-trick in T20 internationals. Rashid Khan had taken 4 wickets in 4 balls earlier and now, Malinga has joined this elite list by dismantling the New Zealand batting line-up.

In the 3rd and the final T20I of the series, Sri Lanka batted first and posted 125 runs on the board. It seemed like the Kiwis would chase the target with supreme ease however, the Sri Lankan legend had other plans.

He bowled the first over of the 2nd innings and then returned to bowl the 3rd over. In the third ball of that over, Malinga rattled the stumps of New Zealand opener Colin Munro to pick his first wicket. Hamish Rutherford was the next victim of Malinga as he lost his wicket leg before.

Next, the Mumbai Indians star completed his hat-trick by cleaning up the stumps of Colin de Grandhomme and in the end, he got Ross Taylor out leg before to leave New Zealand reeling on 15/4 after the completion of the 3rd over. This is Lasith Malinga's second hat-trick in T20I cricket. Slinga bowler has already 3 ODI hat-tricks to his name and hence, this one was his 5th hattrick in international cricket.

In the next over, Malinga scalped his 5th wicket as he achieved a unique feat of picking the wickets of all the top 5 batsmen of the New Zealand batting order. This spell helped Sri Lanka gain the upper hand in the match and here's how Twitter reacted to this epic spell from Lasith Malinga:


Advertisement
Tags:
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Sri Lanka Cricket New Zealand Cricket Lasith Malinga Colin Munro Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
1st Test | Wed, 14 Aug
NZ 249/10 & 285/10
SL 267/10 & 268/4
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
NZ VS SL live score
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
SL 244/10 & 122/10
NZ 431/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Sun, 01 Sep
SL 174/4 (20.0 ov)
NZ 175/5 (19.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 03 Sep
SL 161/9 (20.0 ov)
NZ 165/6 (19.4 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
3rd T20I | Today
SL 125/8 (20.0 ov)
NZ 88/10 (16.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 37 runs
SL VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us