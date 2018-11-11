×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter showers praise on Harmanpreet Kaur after swashbuckling hundred

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
53   //    11 Nov 2018, 02:12 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

The ICC World T20 Championships kick-started with great aplomb with a swash-buckling hundred from Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur in their opening match against World Number Two New Zealand. The Women in Blue went on to win their opening encounter against the White Ferns by 34 runs in Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India won the toss and promptly elected to bat on a pitch which would keep low and turn slow as the game progressed. Mandhana walked in with her new opening partner Bhatia. India lost three wickets in quick succession and was dangling at 40 for three.

Kaur triggered the charge for Team India along with the 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues, setting up a record 134-run-partnership for any wicket. India pushed along to an excellent score of 194 by the end of 20 overs. Kaur scored a brilliant century off just 51 balls, comprising of seven boundaries and eight towering sixes. Rodrigues fulfilled her role to perfection with a crisp 59 of 45 deliveries.

New Zealand knew they had a formidable task chasing a record winning 195 to secure a victory. They started on an optimistic note, with Suzie Bates and Peterson posting a 52 run stand by the end of the power play. Bates innovated against the spinners by hopping away towards the offside to pull and sweep the deliveries to the square-leg boundary.

India, though, was picking wickets from the other end, with debutant Hemalatha striking early to get Peterson out caught behind. In a short time, Devine fell to Yadav, and the White Ferns skipper holed out to square-leg. The final blow came from Arundhati Reddy when she captured the wicket of Suzie Bates, slicing a delivery to the point fielder to bow out for 67 runs.

Martin made a quick-fire 39 before she skied one to the Indian captain off Yadav‘s leg spin as India wrapped up the New Zealand innings for 160. Harmanpreet Kaur was undoubtedly the Man of the Match. India meets rival Pakistan in their subsequent encounter on November 11, 2018.

Twitter reactions after Harmanpreet Kaur’s innings:


Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 Team India Indian women's cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur Jemimah Rodrigues Twitter Reactions ICC Women's World T20 2018 Schedule Women's World T20 2018 Teams & Squads
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
ICC Women's World Twenty20 - Where does Team India stand? 
RELATED STORY
Who is the best Indian batswoman - Mithali Raj or...
RELATED STORY
The Legend of Harmanpreet Kaur
RELATED STORY
ICC WWT20, Ind vs NZ: Milestones achieved by Harmanpreet...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur news: Skipper becomes first Indian woman...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20 2018: India vs New Zealand Review
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur is to Indian Women’s Cricket what Kapil...
RELATED STORY
India start firm favourites against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20, India vs Pakistan Preview and...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: India can’t afford to be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Today
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Today
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
India Women
Pakistan Women
IND-W VS PKW preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Australia Women
Ireland Women
AUW VS IRW preview
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov, 12:00 AM
Sri Lanka Women
South Africa Women
SLW VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov, 08:00 PM
Pakistan Women
Ireland Women
PKW VS IRW preview
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Ireland Women
IND-W VS IRW preview
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Pakistan Women
NZW VS PKW preview
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
Sri Lanka Women
WIW VS SLW preview
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Ireland Women
NZW VS IRW preview
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov, 08:00 PM
West Indies Women
England Women
WIW VS ENG-W preview
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov, 12:00 AM
South Africa Women
Bangladesh Women
TBA VS BAW preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov, 08:00 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 23 Nov, 12:00 AM
A2
B1
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us