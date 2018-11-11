Twitter showers praise on Harmanpreet Kaur after swashbuckling hundred

Harmanpreet Kaur

The ICC World T20 Championships kick-started with great aplomb with a swash-buckling hundred from Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur in their opening match against World Number Two New Zealand. The Women in Blue went on to win their opening encounter against the White Ferns by 34 runs in Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India won the toss and promptly elected to bat on a pitch which would keep low and turn slow as the game progressed. Mandhana walked in with her new opening partner Bhatia. India lost three wickets in quick succession and was dangling at 40 for three.

Kaur triggered the charge for Team India along with the 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues, setting up a record 134-run-partnership for any wicket. India pushed along to an excellent score of 194 by the end of 20 overs. Kaur scored a brilliant century off just 51 balls, comprising of seven boundaries and eight towering sixes. Rodrigues fulfilled her role to perfection with a crisp 59 of 45 deliveries.

New Zealand knew they had a formidable task chasing a record winning 195 to secure a victory. They started on an optimistic note, with Suzie Bates and Peterson posting a 52 run stand by the end of the power play. Bates innovated against the spinners by hopping away towards the offside to pull and sweep the deliveries to the square-leg boundary.

India, though, was picking wickets from the other end, with debutant Hemalatha striking early to get Peterson out caught behind. In a short time, Devine fell to Yadav, and the White Ferns skipper holed out to square-leg. The final blow came from Arundhati Reddy when she captured the wicket of Suzie Bates, slicing a delivery to the point fielder to bow out for 67 runs.

Martin made a quick-fire 39 before she skied one to the Indian captain off Yadav‘s leg spin as India wrapped up the New Zealand innings for 160. Harmanpreet Kaur was undoubtedly the Man of the Match. India meets rival Pakistan in their subsequent encounter on November 11, 2018.

Twitter reactions after Harmanpreet Kaur’s innings:

Great innings from @ImHarmanpreet. This is what we expect from the @WorldT20.



All the best to @windieswomen for their game against Bangladesh later tonight. #WT20 — Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) November 9, 2018

Whatever BCCI are paying Harmanpreet Kaur, the ICC should pay twenty times that. She’s slapping women’s cricket into people’s houses. #harmonster — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) November 9, 2018

What a brilliant start to the #WWT20. This is a big win for India's women cricketers. Just the kind of game to draw more girls in. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 9, 2018

Not a good day to be out. Looks like I am missing something special from Jemima Rodrigues and Harmanpreet! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 9, 2018

No team hit 8 sixes in the entire Women’s @WorldT20 tournament in 2016. Harmanpreet Kaur alone hit 8 maximums today. Shows how much women’s cricket has evolved in couple of years. Amazing start to the event. #WT20 👏👏 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 9, 2018

Captain @ImHarmanpreet becomes the first batter to score a century in women's T20Is for #TeamIndia 👏👏



Take a bow, rockstar!#WomenInBlue post a total of 194/5 on the board pic.twitter.com/aTkiALnsrr — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 9, 2018

Mind. Blown. Six months ago Harmanpreet was struggling for consistency. Now, in what could be a virtual quarter-final, she turns it on like this. What a player. #harmanpreetkaur #WT20#WatchThis #NZvIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 9, 2018

Take a bow Harmanpreet Kaur!👌👍👏 103 in 51 balls!

India women's 194-5 (20 of) is now the highest ever total in women's #WT20

Prev: 191-4 (20 overs) by Australia v Ireland at Sylhet 2014 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 9, 2018

What performance by Indian Team and a special knock by @ImHarmanpreet 💯🎉 Great Start to #WT20. Keep Going 💪 #WomenInBlue — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) November 9, 2018

103 off 51 balls with seven fours and eight sixes - take a bow @ImHarmanpreet! 💯



India finish on 194/5 - can the @WHITE_FERNS chase it down?#NZvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/V7VsQBK1dn pic.twitter.com/5WBMoVzhna — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 9, 2018

3 from 15 to 103 from 51! 😳@ImHarmanpreet maiden T20 💯 was all class and has set the tone for the #WT20. #HarmanpreetKaur 👊🏽👏🏽💪🏽 — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) November 9, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur got the @WorldT20 off to a RAPID start with a sensational display of hitting in Guyana. Here are her biggest and best shots, delivered by @Oppo #FlashCharge. pic.twitter.com/KOSrNbDGOJ — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2018

What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet As Captain you want to lead well & in the #WT20 you want to start off well. She has certainly done that!! 103(51) 7x4 8x6!!! pic.twitter.com/IIwuk0Rns1 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 9, 2018

Harmanpreet has lit the stage. WT20 is afire — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 9, 2018

What a start to women’s t20 cricket World Cup.Brilliant batting by @JemiRodrigues to keep things calm in the middle & supporting @ImHarmanpreet who played an unbelievable knock to become 1st Indian women to score t20 hundred 👏👏.I’m sure bowlers can pull things off from here👊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 9, 2018

T 2990 - Congratulations India Women Cricket T20 team .. victory over NZ and Century by Harmanpreet Kaur, first Women to score 100 runs in T20 pic.twitter.com/L7iG9h0Yy0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2018

Interesting to see that Harmanpreet Kaur is standing outside her crease while playing a spinner....never seen that before. #INDWvNZW #WWT20 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 9, 2018

Started slowly....but finished strongly.

आप अपने आग़ाज़ से नहीं,

अपने अंजाम से पहचाने जाते हैं...

Well played, Harmanpreet Kaur. 😊🙌👍👏 #INDWvNZW — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 9, 2018