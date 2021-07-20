Twitteratti reacts after India loses yet another toss 

Team India lost yet another toss in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo today, leaving fans frustrated. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first, adding to the disappointment of millions of Indian cricket fans who wanted to witness the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in action first.

India did not make any changes to its side and went in with the same XI that easily won the game on Sunday. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, replaced Isuru Udana with Kasun Rajitha. Udana lost his place after bowling a very expensive spell in the first ODI.

India's Playing XI - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka's Playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera

Toss - Sri Lanka won and opted to bat first

Toss & Team Update from Colombo:



Sri Lanka have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #SLvIND ODI.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/HHeGcqGQXM



India retain the same Playing XI 👇 pic.twitter.com/MrVdZNj09g — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Sanju Samson has regained fitness and was available for selection today. But the Indian team management decided to back Manish Pandey and give him another opportunity despite his unimpressive performance in the first ODI. Time might be running out for Pandey as another failure could mean curtains for his international career.

Fans took notice of the Indian playing XI and toss and took to Twitter to voice their opinions. They trolled the Indian skipper's bad luck for continuously losing the toss. Some fans wanted India to bat first, so they displayed their displeasure through memes. A few wanted Sanju Samson to be selected ahead of Manish Pandey with an eye on the future.

Twitter reacts after India loses yet another toss

If an opponent plays against India then just simply make them as Toss Winners...It Will save much time...#INDvsSL — 𝕽𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖎 ♓ (@rushi_gutte) July 20, 2021

Ye to Tradition bnte ja raha BC 😏😆

©️ Ban stukes#INDvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Rsj3tuj2XA — Amit Thakur (@Amit___493) July 20, 2021

Surprised to see manish pandey still given a chance

It would have been An ideal chance for sanju to score some runs and gain international experience #INDvsSL — Nikhil k (@Nikhilk_2001) July 20, 2021

