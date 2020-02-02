Two players who might be dropped from the Indian T20 side

Shivam Dube failed to impress in the T20 series

India completed a clean sweep over New Zealand in the T20 series by winning the last match by 7 runs. The series was quite important for the Indian team as it takes them one step closer to figuring out their best combination for the World T20. This also meant that a lot of fringe players were given chances to cement a place in the T20 side. Unfortunately, there were a couple of players who failed to grab their chances in opportunities that they were presented with. With players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar expected to get a slot back in the side once completely fit, these players might face the axe.

Sanju Samson

Not being picked in the original squad, Sanju Samson was called in as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan. After winning the first three games, the team management decided to back Samson in the last two games, but unfortunately Samson failed to live up to expectations. Opening in both the games Samson got out playing loose shots and got out on single figures. With KL Rahul being the first-choice wicket-keeper and Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings, it is hard to see Samson getting another opportunity any time soon.

Shivam Dube

Hardik Pandya's prolonged absence from the national side has been a blessing for Shivam Dube. Dube has been given ample chances to prove his mettle at the international level but he has been a huge let down. While he scored just 41 runs in 5 games at an average of 10.25, he picked up just 2 wickets. He was taken to the cleaners by Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert in the final T20 where he gave away 34 runs in an over. The Mumbai all-rounder will have a chance to redeem himself in the ODI series but with Hardik Pandya expected to be fit by the time India plays its next T20 series, Shivam Dube might lose his place in the T20 side.