×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Unnoticed things from Sri Lanka's batting in the 5th ODI vs England

Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
214   //    23 Oct 2018, 22:15 IST

Coming into this fifth and final ODI series, England have already won the series by a margin of 3-0. The first ODI of the series was washed away by rain. Though rain played spoilsport in the remaining three ODIs, England managed to win all those three ODIs courtesy DLS method and won the series.

The home team Sri Lanka went into the fifth ODI with nothing but to salvage some pride and they did so brilliantly with the bat in the first half of the game. The openers batted brilliantly followed by another superb partnership from captain Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis for the third wicket.

Sri Lanka finished with a massive 366 for 6 on the board in their quota of 50 overs.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the first half of the fifth ODI between Sri Lanka and England at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

First 100+ opening wicket partnership in ODIs for Sri Lanka in 2018

Niroshan Dickwella
Niroshan Dickwella

Both Sri Lankan openers registered their respective half-centuries to help Sri Lanka register their maiden 100+ partnership for the first wicket in ODIs played in 2018. Samarawickrama scored 54 runs off 48 balls with 8 fours while Niroshan Dickwella fell in the nervous 90s - 95 runs off 97 balls with 12 balls.

This duo added 137 runs for the first wicket in just 19.1 overs before Moeen Ali cleaned up Samarawickrama with an off-spinner that turned just enough to dislodge the bails. On a lighter note, none of the fielders picked it up if the ball hit the stumps and that forced the standing umpire to take a review to check if the batsman is really bowled!

The 137-run stand between Samarawickrama and Dickwella is the first 100+ first wicket partnership in ODIs for Sri Lanka in 2018. The unbeaten 83* run stand between Upul Tharanga and Danushka Gunathilaka against Bangladesh in Dhaka is their best opening stand before this fifth ODI against England.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Angelo Mathews Niroshan Dickwella
Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why England can win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018: 5 players battles to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Numbers behind the ODIs played at R. Premadasa...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct
SLX 287/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 215/2 (35.3 ov)
England win by 43 runs (DLS Method)
SLX VS ENG live score
Second Warm-Up Match | Sat, 06 Oct
SLX
ENG
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SLX VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 10 Oct
ENG 92/2 (15.0 ov)
SL
No Result
ENG VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 13 Oct
ENG 278/9 (50.0 ov)
SL 140/5 (29.0 ov)
England win by 31 runs (DLS Method)
ENG VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 17 Oct
SL 150/9 (21.0 ov)
ENG 153/3 (18.3 ov)
England win by 7 wickets
SL VS ENG live score
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct
SL 273/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 132/2 (27.0 ov)
England win by 18 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Today
SL 366/6 (50.0 ov)
ENG 132/9 (26.1 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 219 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS ENG live score
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Third Warm-Up Match | Tue, 30 Oct, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
Fourth Warm-Up Match | Thu, 01 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd Test | Fri, 23 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us