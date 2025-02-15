Valentine's Day 2025: Top 5 romantic posts by famous Indian cricketers ft. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh

The entire world celebrated Valentine's Day 2025 on February 14. It is a day of love, and in the modern era of social media, lovers express their feelings for each other with special posts.

Indian cricketers are quite active on social media platforms. They celebrated the Valentine's Day 2025 by dedicating special posts to their respective life partners. Their posts received a lot of love from the fans as well.

In this listicle now, we will look at the top five posts from Indian cricketers on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Valentine's Day 2025 with 'Sweet-Heart'

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar spent Valentine's Day, eating chocolate with his wife Anjali. However, there was a twist to it as Sachin had to use a hammer to eat a chocolate.

In a fun video shared by Tendulkar on his Instagram account, the former Indian batter can be seen at a food place with his wife. They got a heart-shaped cake, which had to be broken using a hammer so that the chocolate inside it came out.

"This is what they meant when they said “Sweet-Heart”," Sachin smartly captioned the clip.

The video shared by Sachin has received more than 300,000 likes on Instagram already. It also has over 1,000 comments from fans.

#2 Yuvraj Singh pens a note for his wife Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar were a part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad. The two legends will play together for the India Masters soon in International Masters League T20 as well.

Like Sachin, Yuvraj shared a post on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025. He posted a selfie with his wife Hazel Keech and wrote:

"My partner in crime! My one and only Valentine."

#3 Aakash Chopra praises his wife in a unique way

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was busy doing commentary for the WPL 2025 season opener between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Valentine's Day. However, he managed to find time to dedicate a post for his wife Aakshi.

Aakash praised his wife in an interesting manner and wrote in his social media post:

"I love you more than I love Sachin paji’s Straight-Drive 😍 Need I say more??"

#4 Suryakumar Yadav's heartfelt message for his wife Devisha

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared a photo with his wife Devisha Shetty. The T20 World Cup 2024 winning player described Devisha as the best thing to have happened to him and wrote:

"You’re looking at the best thing that’s ever happened to."

The Instagram post from Yadav has receievd over 700,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform. More than 2,000 fans have dropped a comment under the post as well.

#5 Suresh Raina says every moment with his wife is a gift

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a photo with his wife Priyanka Raina on Instagram and penned a note for her. He felt that every moment with his better half is like a gift for him and wrote:

"Every moment with you is a gift. I cherish our laughter, our adventures, and our quiet moments together."

Raina will also return to the cricket field soon. He will play for India Masters in IML T20 alongside Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

