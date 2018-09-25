Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top Performances of the Day, 25 September 2018

Ishan Kishan

The 17th season of India's premier 50-over tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy is currently underway with 37 teams participating in the tourney. Previously 28 teams used to be part of this event, however, nine teams were added ahead of this season. These teams have been distributed in the plate group while existing teams are part of Group A, B, and C.

So far 99 matches have been played in the tournament including the three today. There were some impressive performances from the day's action.

Let us take a look at the players who did well in the three games that took place today:

Ishan Kishan, S Tiwary, Anand Singh score fifties

Jharkhand trio- Ishan Kishan, Anand Singh, and Saurabh Tiwary- scored half-centuries in Jharkhand's win over Tamil Nadu at SSN College Ground, Chennai on Tuesday.

Ishan and Anand added 83 for the opening partnership before Anand was dismissed by CV Varun. Ishan Kishan took over after that and went on to score run a ball 85 including 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Saurabh too did his bit with a fiery 54 of 43 balls, helping Jharkhand post 307, which helped them come out on top by 8 runs.

Baba Indrajith scores ton, Mukund scores fifty

Baba Indrajith

Captain Baba Indrajith and opener Abhinav Mukund were the star performers for Tamil Nadu today, though they couldn't save them from an eight-run defeat at the hands of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand while batting first posted the mammoth total of 307 runs while Tamil Nadu replied strongly but that wasn't enough to chase down the total. Mukund scored 68-ball 63 runs with the help of seven fours and a six.

He was removed in the 24th over of the innings. Skipper, Indrajith, on the other hand, scored a 90-ball hundred but once he was dismissed in the 49th over, the game went away from Tamil Nadu.

Hardik Patel takes five-for, P Panchal and K Patel score 80s

Priyank Panchal

In an another Group C match, Hardik Patel's five wicket-haul and Priyank Panchal, K Patel fifties' steered Gujarat to an 8-wicket victory over Team Rajasthan on Tuesday at IIT Chemplast, Chennai.

Hardik ran through the Rajasthan batting line-up, taking five wickets while just giving away 22 runs in his quota of ten overs. His tight spell, which included two maidens, restricted Rajasthan to just 179.

In reply, opener P Panchal made 84 runs while Kshitij Patel scored unbeaten knock of 89 runs, helping Gujarat win the match easily with 10 overs and 8 wickets in hand.