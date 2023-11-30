Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kerala and Sikkim will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, will host the contest.

Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, are currently placed second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.043 thanks to wins in three out of four matches. They beat Tripura by 119 runs in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Kerala could only score 231 in 47.1 overs after Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a half-century. Thereafter, they bowled Tripura out for 112 in 27.5 overs.

Sikkim, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.957. They need to find the right combination to have any chance of climbing up the ladder.

They will go into the match after losing to Railways by eight wickets. After being put in to bat first, Sikkim were bowled out for 103 in 44 overs. Railways took 21.4 overs to chase down the target.

Kerala vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Sikkim, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, on Friday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Kerala vs Sikkim Pitch Report

Bangalore has always been a high-scoring venue. The pitch has been a belter over the years and bowlers have to work hard to reap the rewards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Kerala vs Sikkim Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Bangalore, although conditions will be cloudy throughout. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Kerala vs Sikkim Probable Xl

Kerala

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Akhil Scaria, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar, Vaisakh Chandran

Sikkim

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Lee Yong Lepcha, Arun Chettri (wk), Ashish Thapa, Palzor Tamang, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Pankaj Rawat, Rahul Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Bijay Prasad

Kerala vs Sikkim Prediction

Kerala will go into the match as favorites without a doubt and a win is needed for them to stay in contention for a finish on top of the table. Sikkim will find it tough to beat their upcoming opponent.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match.

Kerala vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Sanju Samson to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes