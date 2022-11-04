5 massive Sachin Tendulkar records that Virat Kohli has already broken

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli will celebrate his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5. The former captain has been in terrific form in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. In four innings, he has smashed 220 runs at a strike rate of nearly 145. He has scored three half-centuries and has remained unbeaten on all three occasions.

Along with Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batters India has ever produced. The Master Blaster represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and a solitary T20I, amassing 34,357 international runs across formats - the most by any batter in the history of international cricket. Speaking of Kohli, he has 24,350 international runs to his name, having played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs, and 113 T20Is.

It has often been predicted that, given his hunger for runs as well as exceptional talent and dedication, Kohli will go on to break most records set by Tendulkar.

As he turns 34, we look at five massive records of Tendulkar that the modern-day run machine has already broken.

#5 Most international runs by an Indian in a country away from home

During his knock of 64* off 44 balls against Bangladesh in Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide, Kohli went past Tendulkar to become the Indian batter with the most international runs in a country away from home.

After his match-winning innings on Wednesday, November 2, the Indian batter now has 3350 international runs in Australia across formats. Tendulkar, who also loved playing Down Under, ended his career with 3300 international runs in Australia.

Breaking down Kohli's 3350 runs in Australia, 1352 of those have come in 13 Tests at an average of 54.08 with six hundreds. Also, in 29 ODIs, the right-handed batter has scored 1327 runs at an average of 51.03 with five hundreds. Shifting the focus to his T20I stats, he has 671 runs in 15 T20Is at an average of 83.87 with a best of 90*.

In comparison, Tendulkar played 20 Tests in Australia, amassing 1809 runs at an average of 53.20. His numbers include six tons. In ODIs Down Under, he smashed 1491 runs in 47 matches at an average of 34.67 with a century.

#4 Most runs by an Indian batter in away ODIs

During India's first ODI of their tour of South Africa earlier this year, Kohli scored 51 off 63 balls. The knock went in vain as the Men in Blue lost to the Proteas by 31 runs while chasing 297.

However, during the course of his half-century, the experienced batter went past another Tendulkar record. He overtook the Mumbai maestro to become the Indian batter with the most away ODIs runs.

Tendulkar scored 5065 runs in 147 away ODIs at an average of 37.24 with 12 hundreds and 24 fifties. Having gone past Tendulkar’s record, Kohli now has 5206 in 112 away ODIs at an average of 56.58 with 20 hundreds and 25 fifties.

He is at No. 2 on the overall list as well. Only Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (5518 runs in 149 matches) has scored more runs in away ODIs in international cricket.

#3 Most 50-plus scores in ICC’s white-ball tournaments

During his spectacular knock of 82* in 53 balls in Team India’s opening T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli went past Tendulkar to become the batter with the most fifty-plus scores in ICC’s white-ball tournaments.

Before the start of the India-Pakistan game, both legends had 23 fifty-plus scores each in ICC’s limited-overs tournaments. Kohli notched up his 24th with a memorable performance against Babar Azam and Co.

Tendulkar represented India in six ODI World Cups and 16 Champions Trophy matches, scoring 2719 runs.

Kohli has so far played three ODI World Cups, five T20 World Cups, and three Champions Trophy tournaments. He has 2624 runs to his name. If he scores 96 more runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup, he will also become the leading run-getter for India in ICC events.

#2 Fastest to 12,000 ODI runs

In the third game of the three-match ODI series during India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21, Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. The former Indian captain scored 63 off 78 balls, hitting five fours in the process.

During the course of his innings, the prolific batter reached 12,000 ODI runs in his 242nd innings. Tendulkar needed exactly 300 innings to get there, followed by Ponting (314), Sangakkara (336), and Sanath Jayasuriya (379).

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-getter in ODIs, having amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. Kohli, who still might have a few years of cricket left in him, has so far notched up 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68.

#1 Fastest to 24,000 international runs

Kohli broke his much-debated century drought, which lasted over 1000 days, with a magnificent 122* off 61 balls against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai in September.

Over the course of his spectacular knock that featured 12 fours and six sixes, Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar’s massive record and became the fastest batter to 24,000 international runs.

The Delhi batter needed 522 innings to reach the landmark, while the Mumbai great took 543 innings to get there. Apart from Tendulkar and Kohli, current Team India coach Rahul Dravid is the only batter from the country to have notched up more than 24,000 international runs.

During his hundred against Afghanistan, Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 71 hundreds across formats. Needing 522 innings to reach the landmark, he narrowly pipped Tendulkar (523).

The three-figure score also saw him equal Australian legend Ricky Ponting’s record of 71 international tons. Only Tendulkar, with 100 hundreds, has more three-figure scores in international cricket!

