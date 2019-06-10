Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan steal the show on the field and on Twitter

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 56 // 10 Jun 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan

India, 10 June 2019: It was a moment of celebration for Indian cricket fans as #TeamIndia beat Australia by 36 runs in their second match of ICC Cricket World Cup #CWC19. #TeamIndia’s dominating performance kept fans on the edge and Twitter buzzing. From the moment the teams came out for the national anthem, to KL Rahul hitting the final ball of the innings for four, India's players were cheered by a sell-out, vociferous crowd on the field and on Twitter.

Most Tweeted about players

Here are the most tweeted about players from #INDvAUS match:

1. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli)

2. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni)

3. Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25)

4. Steve Smith (@stevesmith49)

5. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)

Most Tweeted about moments

Advertisement

It was a stunning batting display Shikhar Dhawan impressed everyone with a brilliant 100 and fans on Twitter couldn't stop talking about it making it the most Tweeted about moment. Here are the top 3 moments basis the conversation peaks from #INDvAUS:

1. Shikhar Dhawan 100 - his 6th century in @ICC tournaments

2. Hardik Pandya's whirlwind 27-ball 48 which helped Indian cross 350 runs

3. 127-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - They became the 1st Indian opening pair to post a century stand against Australia in any World Cup match.

Most Retweeted Tweets from #INDvAUS

With India fans giving Steve Smith a tough time fielding in the deep, @imVkohli suggested they applaud the Australian instead.



Absolute class 👏 #SpiritOfCricket #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/mmkLoedxjr — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019

Saara Oval muje गब्बर ke naam se jaanta hai. 😁 pic.twitter.com/EEkyrSVeIB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 9, 2019

Gabbar is back 😎



Shikhar Dhawan brings up a brilliant 💯 off 95 deliveries 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6HkVutZ0Zh — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2019