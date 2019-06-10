Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan steal the show on the field and on Twitter
India, 10 June 2019: It was a moment of celebration for Indian cricket fans as #TeamIndia beat Australia by 36 runs in their second match of ICC Cricket World Cup #CWC19. #TeamIndia’s dominating performance kept fans on the edge and Twitter buzzing. From the moment the teams came out for the national anthem, to KL Rahul hitting the final ball of the innings for four, India's players were cheered by a sell-out, vociferous crowd on the field and on Twitter.
Most Tweeted about players
Here are the most tweeted about players from #INDvAUS match:
1. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli)
2. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni)
3. Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25)
4. Steve Smith (@stevesmith49)
5. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)
Most Tweeted about moments
It was a stunning batting display Shikhar Dhawan impressed everyone with a brilliant 100 and fans on Twitter couldn't stop talking about it making it the most Tweeted about moment. Here are the top 3 moments basis the conversation peaks from #INDvAUS:
1. Shikhar Dhawan 100 - his 6th century in @ICC tournaments
2. Hardik Pandya's whirlwind 27-ball 48 which helped Indian cross 350 runs
3. 127-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan - They became the 1st Indian opening pair to post a century stand against Australia in any World Cup match.
Most Retweeted Tweets from #INDvAUS