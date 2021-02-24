Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 2,000 runs as captain against England

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian player to aggregate 2,000 international runs as captain against the England cricket team. The Indian skipper achieved this feat during the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Heading into the third Test against England, Virat Kohli had scored 1,997 runs in 35 innings. By scoring 27 runs in the first innings at Ahmedabad, Virat has now joined Sir Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, and Allan Border in the elite club of batsmen with over 2,000 international runs while leading their side versus England.

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni had scored 1,910 runs when leading the nation against England. Currently, Virat Kohli has 2,024 international runs in the 26 games he has played versus England as the Indian skipper.

Kohli's best score against England is 235, achieved at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2016-17 home season. He has five hundreds and 11 half-centuries while captaining Team India in fixtures versus England. Though Virat has lost his wicket for a duck twice, his batting average in these 26 matches has been 61.33.

Virat Kohli's century drought extended in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli was cleaned up by Jack Leach in the final hour of the day's play (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Virat Kohli came out to bat at number four for Team India in their first-ever pink-ball Test against England. Kohli steadied the boat with Rohit Sharma after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara got out in quick succession.

Kohli added 64 runs for the third wicket along with Rohit before he lost his wicket to Jack Leach. Virat scored 27 runs off 58 deliveries, a knock that included three boundaries. Unfortunately, he could not end his drought of centuries in Ahmedabad.