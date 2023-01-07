Virat Kohli dedicates Instagram story for Suryakumar Yadav after a quickfire century in IND vs SL 3rd T20I

India star batter Virat Kohli dedicated an Instagram story to the in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who shone in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7.

Coming in at No.4, Yadav scored an unbeaten 112 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 219.61. His innings comprised nine sixes and seven boundaries. The right-hander also shared a 111-run partnership with Shubman Gill (46) for the third wicket. The Mumbai batter ensured Team India posted a mammoth 228/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The cricket fraternity expressed joy after witnessing Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree shots during the entertaining knock.

Kohli also joined the bandwagon to congratulate Suryakumar Yadav on his third T20I century. He will reunite with the explosive batter in the upcoming ODI series against the Islanders.

Take a look at Kohli’s Instagram story for Suryakumar Yadav:

Suryakumar Yadav helped India reach 228/5 in the T20I series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Suryakumar had earlier scored 51 off 36 balls in the second T20I after registering just seven runs in the opening game.

Yadav emerged as the highest run-getter in T20Is last year, scoring 1164 runs in 31 T20Is at a staggering strike rate of 187.44. He will look to scale new heights this year.

Virat Kohli included in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli has been included in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The star cricketer was, surprisingly, dropped from the T20Is even after emerging as the highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Delhi batter had amassed 296 runs in six games.

Kohli will look to carry on his excellent form after scoring his 44th ODI ton in the recently concluded ODI series in Bangladesh. He scored a brilliant 113 off 91 balls, including two sixes and 11 boundaries.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

