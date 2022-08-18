Virat Kohli by the numbers: A look at the batter's records in all three formats

On this day (August 18) 14 years ago, a youngster from Delhi named Virat Kohli walked out to bat in his first international game for Team India. The rest, as they say, is history.

Kohli hasn't been in the greatest form of late. But nothing can take away from the fact that he has dominated all three formats over the past decade.

The former Indian captain also led his team to greater heights, especially in Test cricket, and led from the front in crunch situations to earn some memorable wins. It was Virat Kohli who instilled the belief that the Indian team were capable of winning overseas and backed the formation of a highly potent pace attack.

These are a few reasons why fans still believe that despite nearing the age of 34. Kohli still has one last peak left in him and will soon be back to his vintage best. On that note, let's take a look at some of his records across all three formats:

Virat Kohli by the numbers

Test cricket

Virat Kohli has been quite vocal about how important Test cricket is to him and has been the best ambassador for the longest format of the game over the past decade.

He has produced some memorable moments, including his four sensational hundreds in the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli spurred his team on to go for the win and this has helped them beat Australia 2-1 in their own den twice. Here are some of his records in Test cricket:

Record Rank Most double hundreds (7) 4th Most hundreds in a series (4) 4th Most matches as captain (68) 6th India's most successful Test captain (58.8%) 1st Hundreds in consecutive innings (3) 5th

ODI cricket

The cricketing world gave Virat Kohli the name "Chasemaster" given his proficiency in run-chases.

His mind works like a computer, constantly calculating the required run-rate, as he reduces the dot balls with some fantastic shots and brilliant running. The right-hander has taken his team over the line more often than not, even while coming up against some steep targets.

At his peak, Kohli used to score ODI hundreds for fun and it looked like he would easily cross Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI crnturies. While his form has dipped, he still has ample time to get past the Little Master's record.

Here's a look at some of Kohli's ODI records:

Record Rank Most ODI hundreds (43) 2nd Fastest ODI hundred by an Indian (52 balls) 1st Most ODI hundreds in successful run-chases (22) 1st Fastest to 8000,9000,10000,11000 & 12000 runs 1st Most ODI runs (12344) 6th

T20I cricket

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest T20I players of his generation. Aside from accumulating runs for fun, he has won 'Player of the Tournament' awards in consecutive T20 World Cups (2014 and 2016). It was a ridiculous achievement, but Kohli made it all look incredibly easy.

He is also among the top run-getters in this format and averages over 50, which according is incredible. Perhaps that's why the team management has continued to back him as a match-winner, even picking him for this year's Asia Cup.

Here's a look at some of his records in the shortest format:

Record Rank Most Player of the Series awards (7) 1st Most T20I runs (3308) 3rd Highest batting average in T20Is (50.12) 2nd Most fours in T20Is (299) 4th Fastest to 2000 T20I runs (56 innings) 2nd

