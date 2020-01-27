×
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma perfect examples of what to do when chasing: Shreyas Iyer

Raj
ANALYST
News
Published 27 Jan 2020, 12:02 IST
27 Jan 2020, 12:02 IST

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 2
New Zealand v India - T20: Game 2

Shreyas Iyer seems to be the perfect player to nail down the number four slot in the Indian team and continues to grow in the role. After having impressed in One Day Internationals, the right-hander has established himself in T20Is as well and his recent knocks in the ongoing T20I series have made him one of the young stars to watch out for.

After he successfully guided India to two wins in the two matches, the right-hander revealed how he's learned the art of hunting down targets from batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma




"I personally feel that you have a fair idea about how many runs you have got to chase and at what run rate you will chase them. Virat Kohli is the perfect example. He plans his innings, I learn a lot from him. Personally. The way he grinds out and tries to finish the game and also Rohit Sharma. Whenever he gets the opportunity he makes the best use of it. All these are amazing characters in the team. They really set a good example for the youngsters," Iyer said at the post-match press conference. 
"There is a lot to learn from them. I think I have to remain no-out and that helps me grind out the middle-period and when the time comes you have to take on the bowlers," he further added.

He also spoke about his role in the T20I side and said that taking singles is as important as hitting sixes and hence, he looks to always give himself time before going after the bowlers.



"It is really important in the middle-order, especially in T20Is, that you are able to play all sorts of shots. Singles as well as sixes. You have to aware of the fact that you have to create that moment for yourself, you have to give time to yourself to get set. that what I usually do," he further added.
Modified 27 Jan 2020, 12:02 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer BCCI Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
