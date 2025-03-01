Virat Kohli's 300th ODI: 5 milestones he can achieve in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in India's previous 2025 Champions Trophy clash. The star batter is back in form and is expected to carry the same forward as the Men In Blue face New Zealand in their final group-stage clash on Sunday, March 2, in Dubai.

With his stellar knock against Pakistan, Virat Kohli broke records, such as becoming the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs. He also surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket, now behind Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar.

It was his 51st ODI hundred and first in the history of the Champions Trophy. As India prepare to face New Zealand next, there are several other milestones Virat Kohli can achieve in what will be his 300th ODI.

5 milestones Virat Kohli can achieve in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

#5 Most 50 plus scores in Champions Trophy

With his hundred against Pakistan, Virat Kohli now has six fifty plus scores in the history of the Champions Trophy. He has five half-centuries and a hundred. He is currently at par with former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid for the most 50 plus scores in the Champions Trophy (6 each).

Therefore, a half-century against New Zealand will make him the batter with the most fifty plus scores in the history of the marquee ICC event with seven fifty plus scores.

#4 Fifth batter to score 3000 international runs against New Zealand

Virat Kohli has scored 2915 international runs against New Zealand from 55 matches across all formats combined at an average of 47.01. He is just 85 runs away from reaching 3000 international runs against the Kiwis.

If Kohli can manage to do so, he will become only the fifth batter in the world to score 3000 international runs against New Zealand. Sachin Tendulkar (3345), Ricky Ponting (3145), Jacques Kallis (3071), and Joe Root (3068) are the only other batters to have achieved this feat so far.

Kohli batting in the nets ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand - Source: Getty

#3 Most ODI hundreds against New Zealand

Virat Kohli has played 31 ODI matches for India against New Zealand in his career so far. He has scored six hundreds against them and is at par with former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting, who also have six hundreds in ODIs against New Zealand.

Should Kohli score a ton in the upcoming clash against the Kiwis, he will become the batter with the most ODI hundreds against them, going past Sehwag and Ponting.

#2 Most ODI runs against New Zealand by an Indian

Virat Kohli has an impressive ODI record against New Zealand. He has played 31 matches against them in the format and has scored 1645 runs at an average of 58.75.

Former Indian batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar has scored 1750 runs against New Zealand in his ODI career. Therefore, Kohli is 106 runs away from surpassing Tendulkar to become the Indian player with most ODI runs against New Zealand.

#1 Most runs by an Indian in Champions Trophy history

Talking about the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli now has 651 runs from 15 matches at an average of 93.00 in the history of the tournament. Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has the most runs in this event for India, scoring 701 runs from 10 matches.

Kohli needs just 51 runs to go past Dhawan and become India's highest run-scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy. If he goes past Dhawan, he will also become the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament overall.

