Virat Kohli's 5 best knocks in 2023 ODI World Cup 

Virat Kohli had sheer dejection on his face when he went on to collect his "Player of the Tournament" award. After all, he would've certainly swapped his individual honor for the World Cup trophy.

Team India, who were spotless in their first 10 games, were upstaged by a determined Australian unit, who lifted their sixth ODI World Cup silverware in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

India's talisman Kohli once again remained devoid of a World Cup trophy despite dishing out his best performance throughout the campaign. He achieved new heights through his surreal run-making abilities and consistency.

Prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup, no batter scored more than Sachin Tendulkar's 673 runs (in 2003) in a single edition of the quadrennial tournament. Kohli, however, went on to pile up as many as 765 runs at an immaculate average of 95.62 and at a strike rate of 90.31.

It is quite phenomenal to know that Kohli scored at least a half-century in nine of the total 11 games he played in the tournament. He put his best foot forward for India and once again proved why he is inarguably the greatest player of his generation.

On that note, let's take a look at Virat Kohli's five best knocks from the recently concluded 2023 ODI World Cup.

#5 103* off 97 vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli raising his hands after reaching his century vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli hit his first 2023 ODI World Cup century in Match 17 against Bangladesh in Pune. Batting first, Bangladesh made 256/8 in their 50 overs.

Kohli entered the crease in the 13th over after the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53), gave India a great start by adding 88 runs for the first wicket.

The Men in Blue still required 169 runs more when Kohli started his innings. Much to the delight of the Indian fans, Kohli orchestrated a remarkable run-chase and guided his side home in style.

Once Kohli got two gifts in the form of free-hits early in his innings, he didn't look back. Kohli was on 74 when India needed 26 runs with 11.4 overs still remaining. That's when the Delhi-born batter decided to go after his hundred and denied easy singles.

Kohli looked for the twos and boundaries as he wanted to reach his ton and achieved the milestone when he smoked Nasum Ahmed over deep mid-wicket as India triumphed with 51 balls to spare.

Kohli even reached to 26,000 international runs during his 103* against Bangladesh.

#4 101* off 121 vs South Africa

Virat Kohli during India v South Africa - ICC World Cup 2023 [Getty Images]

On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli gave Indian fans a perfect gift as he clobbered his much-anticipated 49th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On a deck, that held up a bit, Kohli put away all the bad balls and helped his side score an above-par total of 326/5. He stood rock-solid at one end and frustrated the Proteas bowlers for the entire innings.

Expand Tweet

With his magnificent knock, he equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the joint-most hundreds in one-day international history.

Even on the sluggish surface, Kohli batted for more than 44 overs with a towering presence. Together with Shreyas Iyer, who scored a brilliant 77, he stitched together a stand of 134 runs for the third wicket.

With the help of 10 boundaries, Kohli hit 101* off 121 balls and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well.

#3 117 off 113 vs New Zealand in the semi-final

Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century [Getty Images]

It took Virat Kohli just 10 days to go from 49 ODI centuries to make it a fifty as the modern-day legend dished out a phenomenal batting performance against New Zealand in the semi-final in Mumbai.

Kohli, who is known to deliver in big games, made a heroic 117 off 113 and took India to the final. Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched up a 71-run stand for the first wicket before Kohli took the charge.

Expand Tweet

Kohli and Gill added 93 runs for the second wicket before the latter went off the field with an injury after making 79*. Shreyas Iyer joined Kohli and the duo did a phenomenal job in taking the Indian innings towards a mammoth total.

He exhibited a brilliant show at the Wankhede Stadium and kept ticking the flow of runs. In the 42nd over, Kohli whipped one towards deep square leg for two runs to complete his historic 50th ODI ton.

He not only surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record but also did it on the same ground where he carried the great man on his shoulders after the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

#2 85 off 116 vs Australia (group stages)

India v Australia - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Kohli began his 2023 ODI World Cup with a match-saving knock against Australia in Chennai. At 2/3, India were in all sorts of trouble when he joined hands with KL Rahul, and the two took India towards the finish line.

Kohli, in his typical style, saved India from a precarious situation and came up with a resounding knock of 85 off 116 balls. Kohli, who remains unflustered under extreme pressure, showed why he is invaluable to the Indian team as he guided his side without much fuss.

On a tacky Chennai deck, Kohli batted with great application and approach. While he was given reprieve early on, the right-hander made sure to make Australia pay.

He put away all the bad balls and negotiated the Aussie bowlers with sound technique. He and Rahul added 165 runs for the fourth wicket, which was also the highest partnership for India against Australia in ICC ODI World Cups.

Kohli was unfortunate to miss out on his hundred and was holed out at short mid-wicket for 85. Rahul, meanwhile, remained unbeaten at 97* as India kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win.

#1 95 off 104 vs New Zealand (group stages)

Virat Kohli played a crucial knock vs New Zealand in Dharamsala [Getty Images]

Three weeks prior to his 80th international century against New Zealand, Kohli punished the Kiwi bowlers in a group-stage game as well and played a match-winning knock.

On a chilly Sunday evening at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, India found themselves in a spot of bother while chasing 274 in the second innings. However, Kohli, who has mastered the art of hunting down totals, continued his great run of form to hand India their fifth consecutive win of the World Cup.

Despite losing partners from one end, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking with some brave strokeplay and intelligent running between the wickets. While respecting the good balls bowled by the Kiwi bowlers, he dispatched the bad ones and hit eight boundaries and a couple of sixes during his stay.

After reaching his 69th ODI fifty, Kohli took the run-chase deep before hammering Trent Boult to a six and a four to all but seal the game. India needed just five runs in the last 15 balls when, in an attempt to complete his century, Kohli was holed out on the boundary.

Regardless, his knock was the sheer reason why India got over the line in that game.