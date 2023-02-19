"Virat Kohli's biggest specialty is that his performances have been the same in India and Australia" - Gautam Gambhir on Kohli reaching 25000 runs

Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli's ability to score runs all across the globe is his specialty as a modern batting great.

Kohli scored 20 runs off 31 deliveries as India chased down a 115-run fourth-innings target with six wickets to spare in the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Sunday, February 19. The Indian bowlers bowled out Pat Cummins and Co. for 113 earlier in the day to give the hosts the upper hand in the game.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Virat Kohli crossing the 25000 international-run mark during his innings, to which he responded:

"I am not aware of the other players on the list, but Virat Kohli's biggest specialty is that his performances have been the same in India and Australia, and in South Africa as well."

The former India opener added that batters should ideally be judged based on their performances in all conditions, explaining:

"That list might have an Australian batter or some other batter, you have to do the comparison based on their record in their country and also in the subcontinent. So that is the biggest speciality and also how quickly he has scored those runs."

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

(Inngs Wise)



549 - Virat Kohli*

577 - Sachin Tendulkar

588 - Ricky Ponting

594 - Jacques Kallis

608 - K Sangakkara

701 - M Jayawardene



#INDvAUS Fastest to reach 25000 runs(Inngs Wise)549 - Virat Kohli*577 - Sachin Tendulkar588 - Ricky Ponting594 - Jacques Kallis608 - K Sangakkara701 - M Jayawardene Fastest to reach 25000 runs(Inngs Wise)549 - Virat Kohli*577 - Sachin Tendulkar588 - Ricky Ponting 594 - Jacques Kallis 608 - K Sangakkara701 - M Jayawardene#INDvAUS https://t.co/DcL0pCm27V

Kohli (549 innings) is the fastest to reach the 25000-run mark in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis are the other five cricketers to have achieved the milestone.

"No doubt he is an expert in the 50-over format, but in Test cricket as well" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has an exceptional record in ODI cricket.

While observing that Kohli is probably the most at home in ODI cricket, Gambhir added that he is equally good in the longest format, saying:

"No doubt he is an expert in the 50-over format, but in Test cricket as well - 27 hundreds and 28 fifties. Hundreds in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies - what bigger achievement can you have?"

The cricketer-turned-politician concluded by saying that only a great can achieve what Kohli has done, elaborating:

"25000 runs means longevity. It is not that he wouldn't have had ups and downs. If you can be so consistent despite the ups and downs, because your game also changes - your stance, technique, strengths, weaknesses, mode of dismissals and emotions change - but to control all of that and score so many runs, only a great player can do that."

Virat Kohli Fan Club @Trend_VKohli



0 to 5000 runs - 118 Innings

5001 to 10000 runs - 114 Innings

10001 to 15000 runs - 101 Innings

15001 to 20000 runs - 84 Innings

20001 to 25000 runs - 132 Innings*



#ViratKohli𓃵 | #INDvAUS Virat Kohli completed 25000 Runs0 to 5000 runs - 118 Innings5001 to 10000 runs - 114 Innings10001 to 15000 runs - 101 Innings15001 to 20000 runs - 84 Innings20001 to 25000 runs - 132 Innings* Virat Kohli completed 25000 Runs 0 to 5000 runs - 118 Innings 5001 to 10000 runs - 114 Innings10001 to 15000 runs - 101 Innings15001 to 20000 runs - 84 Innings20001 to 25000 runs - 132 Innings*#ViratKohli𓃵 | #INDvAUS https://t.co/5lVZtVv61B

Kohli has amassed 25012 runs at an excellent average of 53.56 across formats thus far. He is the only batter in the 25000-run club to have an average of more than 50.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in international cricket? Yes No 0 votes