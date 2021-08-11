Virat Kohli’s top 5 ODI tons

Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific run-scorers in one-day cricket. In 254 matches, he has amassed over 12000 runs at an average of 59.07. The Indian captain is sixth on the list of leading run-scorers in one-dayers. Among batters with the most ODI tons, Kohli (43) is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).

The Indian captain registered his 42nd ODI century, scoring 120 off 125 balls against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, on this day two years ago. It was the second one-dayer of a three-match series, and India had batted first after winning the toss.

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Rohit Sharma (18) fell cheaply, but Kohli led from the front and held the innings together with a captain’s knock. He occupied the crease for 179 minutes and hit 14 fours and a six.

Kohli featured in a 125-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed an impressive 71 off 68 balls. Thanks to Kohli and Iyer, India posted 279 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. West Indies, in response, folded up for 210 in 42 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed four wickets.

Virat Kohli’s most memorable one-day hundreds

Virat Kohli has scored only one ODI hundred since his 42nd ton at the Queen’s Park Oval, though. Nevertheless, here's a look at five of his best one-day tons.

#5 100* (52) vs Australia - Jaipur (2013)

The 2013 ODI series between India and Australia was dominated by batters. The bowlers were literally made to feel they were just there to make up the numbers. Nevertheless, it requires some skill to hammer a 100 off 52 balls, that too in a chase of 360, which the Indian captain did so in the second ODI in Jaipur.

Kohli dazzled away, smashing eight fours and as many as seven sixes as India romped home by nine wickets with 39 balls to spare. Of course, it helps when your opening pair features in a partnership of 176 - Shikhar Dhawan (95) and Rohit Sharma (141 not out).

The right-hander came out to bat in the 27th over and went absolutely berserk. He got into aggressive mode by jumping down the track and lofting left-arm pacer James Faulkner for a four and a six. In the 31st over of the innings, he hammered Clint McKay for two sixes.

Kohli raced to his fifty off 27 balls and celebrated by dancing down the track to Xavier Doherty and launching him for a maximum down the ground. The fours and sixes kept flowing off Kohli’s bat. He brought up the fastest hundred by an Indian as the hosts eased nonchalantly past a target that was supposed to be a daunting one.

#4 160* (159) vs South Africa - Cape Town (2018)

Virat Kohli was in supreme touch against South Africa in Cape Town, in the third ODI of a six-match series in 2018. The Proteas elected to field first after winning the toss, but received punishment at the hands of the Indian captain.

Kohli scored an imperious 160 off 159 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes during his 220-minute vigil at the crease. He came in to bat in the second over, after the early loss of Rohit Sharma. Kohli rotated the strike as Dhawan played the aggressive role in his 63-ball 76.

Even as India kept losing wickets at the other end, Kohli continued to find the boundaries to ensure the innings stayed afloat.

It was an uncharacteristic knock as Kohli brought his hundred off 119 balls. It was only in the last two overs that he really opened up, clobbering Chris Morris for a six and smashing Kagiso Rabada for a maximum and a four to take India past 300.

Chasing a target of 304, South Africa folded up for 179 as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ran riot with four wickets apiece.

