Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam - Comparing the stats of the two after 123 ODIs

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam are often compared by fans and experts. Being arch-rivals, India vs Pakistan matches always generate interest of a different kind. For fans of the two countries, it is often about the tussle between Kohli and Babar. There are plenty of barbs exchanged online between fans of the two players.

If we compare the stats of the two star cricketers in Tests, Kohli holds a slight edge. In 123 matches, he has scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his name.

On the other hand, Babar has played 57 Tests and has scored 4,190 runs at an average of 44.10, with nine hundreds and 29 fifties.

Kohli retired from T20Is in 2024. Interestingly, his numbers are pretty similar to Babar in the 20-over format. The former ended his career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, with one hundred and 38 fifties.

On the other hand, Babar has 4,223 runs from 128 matches, averaging 39.83 at a strike rate of 129.22, with three tons and 36 fifties.

Looking at ODIs, Babar has played 123 matches so far and Kohli 295. On that note, we compare the one-day stats of the two players after 123 games.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Who has more runs and hundreds after 123 ODIs?

After 123 matches in ODIs, Kohli had 5,154 runs to his name, with 17 hundreds and 28 fifties. He was dismissed for a duck on eight occasions. Of his 17 centuries, seven came at home, seven in away conditions and three at natural venues.

The 36-year-old scored 608 runs in 15 ODIs against Australia, which included three tons. Five of his centuries came against England from 34 matches in which he scored 1,479 runs. The former Team India captain notched up two hundreds each against England, Bangladesh and West Indies and one each against New Zealand, Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

In 123 ODIs, Babar has scored 5,957 runs, with the aid of 19 hundreds and 34 half-centuries. The right-handed batter has been dismissed without scoring on four occasions. Of his 19 tons, seven have come at home, six in away conditions and six at neutral venues.

The 30-year-old has scored 717 runs in 10 matches against West Indies, which includes as many as five centuries. He also has 686 runs from 13 ODIs against Australia, with the aid of three hundreds. Babar has also scored three tons against Sri Lanka from 12 games. He has notched up two tons each against England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe and one each against South Africa and Nepal.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Who has a better average and strike rate after 123 ODIs?

Kohli had an average of 52.06 after 123 ODIs and a strike rate of 88.92. He averaged 55.27 from 15 matches against Australia at a strike rate of 100.66. The Indian batter averaged 47.85 from 17 matches against England at a strike rate of 89.09. Against New Zealand, he averaged 48.40 from six matches at a strike rate of 88.64 and 37.28 from eight games against Pakistan at a strike rate of 93.88.

Further, Kohli had an average of 38.22 from 11 matches against South Africa at a comparatively low strike rate of 78.35. He averaged over 50 against Sri Lanka and West Indies as well. The former Indian captain had a strike rate of 84.90 from 34 matches against Sri Lanka and 91.17 from 18 games against the Windies.

As for Babar, he has an average of 56.73 after 123 ODIs and a strike rate of 88.21. He averages 68.60 from 13 matches against Australia at a strike rate of 91.58 and 47.44 from 20 ODIs against England at a strike rate of 96.71. Against New Zealand, he averages 50.33 at a strike rate of 84.27 from 20 games and 60.08 from 14 one-dayers against South Africa at a strike rate of 84.52.

Babar has a poor one-day record against India. In eight matches against the arch-rivals, he has scored 218 runs at an average of 31.14 and a strike rate of 75.17, with a best of 50. The star Pakistan batter averages 53.50 from 12 ODIs against Sri Lanka (SR 82.05), 79.66 from 10 matches against West Indies (SR 92.63) and a whopping 114.75 from nine games against Zimbabwe (SR 100.43).

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Who has more runs and hundreds in winning causes after 123 ODIs?

Of the 17 tons Kohli scored in his first 123 ODIs, as many as 16 came in winning causes. His best of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012 in the Asia Cup. He also famously slammed 133* off 86 balls against Sri Lanka in Hobart in the Commonwealth Bank Series in February 2012. Kohli also clobbered 100* off 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur in October 2013.

Shifting focus to Babar, 15 of his 19 tons have been registered in winning causes. The 30-year-old's best of 151 came off 131 balls against Nepal in Multan in August 2023. The right-handed batter also hit 114 off 83 balls against Australia in Lahore in March 2022, 103 off 104 deliveries against South Africa in Centurion in April 2021 and 101* off 127 balls against New Zealand in Birmingham in June 2019.

