Virat Kohli vs Ibrahim Zadran - comparing their stats after 35 ODIs

Opener Ibrahim Zadran has played a crucial role in Afghanistan's rise as a team in international cricket in the white-ball format. He was the Player of the Match for his superb knock of 177 off 146 balls as Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in a high-scoring 2025 Champions Trophy match in Lahore on February 26. The right-handed batter's innings featured 12 fours and six sixes.

Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss in the Group B match. Ibrahim broke the record for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy, surpassing Ben Duckett's 165, as Afghanistan put up 325-7 on the board. The opening batter was supported by 40s from three other batters. In the chase, England were held to 317 as the Asian side registered a famous triumph.

Only 23, Ibrahim is already making waves on the international scene. Young batters are often compared to Indian superstar Virat Kohli. Ibrahim's 177 came in his 35th ODI match. In this feature, we compare the Afghanistan cricketer's batting record with Kohli at the same stage.

Virat Kohli vs Ibrahim Zadran - Who has a better average and strike rate after 35 ODIs?

After 35 ODIs, Ibrahim had 1,634 runs to his name at an average of 51.06 and a strike rate of 83.15. He was not out on three occasions and was dismissed without scoring twice. Of his 1,634 runs, 569 came in 11 innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 51.72 and a strike rate of 89.74.

The Afghanistan batter also scored 205 runs in two innings against England at an average of 102.50 and a strike rate of 105.67. Further, in six innings against Bangladesh, he had 258 runs at an average of 51.60 and a strike rate of 84.59. Ibrahim also scored an unbeaten 129 in one innings against Australia and 167 runs in four innings against Pakistan, averaging 41.75 at a strike rate of 72.29.

After 35 ODIs (32 innings), Kohli had 1,245 runs to his name at an average of 44.46 and a strike rate of 81.05. The Indian batter was not out on four occasions and was dismissed without scoring two times. Of his 1,245 runs, 656 runs came in 18 innings against Sri Lanka, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 79.80.

Looking at Kohli's performance against top teams after 35 ODIs, he scored 158 runs in three innings against Australia at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 88.76. He had 88 runs in two innings against South Africa at a strike rate of 75.21. Further, the Indian batter scored 34 runs in two innings against Pakistan at a strike rate of 66 and eight runs in one innings against New Zealand at a strike rate of 50.

Virat Kohli vs Ibrahim Zadran - Who has more 50-plus scores after 35 ODIs?

After 35 ODIs, Ibrahim had 13 fifty-plus scores to his name - six hundreds and seven half-centuries. His best of 177 came against England in Lahore in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 23-year-old scored 162 off 138 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in November 2022 and 129* off 143 balls in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Of his other three tons, one each came against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Ibrahim scored 121* off 141 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare (June 2022), 106 off 120 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele (November 2022) and 100 off 119 against Bangladesh in Chattogram (July 2023).

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Ibrahim Zadran 35 1,634 51.06 83.15 177 6 7 3 2 Virat Kohli 32 1,245 44.46 81.05 118 3 8 4 2

(Batting stats after 35 ODIs)

After 35 one-dayers, Kohli had 11 fifty-plus scores to his name - three hundreds and eight half-centuries. The Indian batter's best of 118 came off 121 balls against Australia in Visakhapatnam in October 2010. Kohli also notched up 107 off 114 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in December 2009 and 102* off 95 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in January 2010.

Virat Kohli vs Ibrahim Zadran - Who has a better record in matches won after 35 ODIs?

Of his first 35 one-dayers, Ibrahim featured in 14 matches that Afghanistan won. In 14 innings, he scored 912 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 82.45, with four hundreds and three half-centuries. His 162 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele (November 2022) and 129* against Australia in the 2023 World Cup match in Mumbai came in losing causes.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Ibrahim Zadran 14 912 76 82.45 177 4 3 2 0 Virat Kohli 18 891 63.64 86 118 3 5 4 1

(Batting stats in winning causes after 35 ODIs)

After 35 ODIs, Kohli had been part of 19 matches that India won. In 18 innings, he scored 891 runs at an average of 63.64 and a strike rate of 86. All this three hundreds came in winning causes. Also, of his eight half-centuries, five came in wins for India and three came in defeats.

