Virat Kohli vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 123 Tests

The "Fab Four" of modern cricket—Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith—have left a lasting impact on the game for over a decade and continue to shape its legacy. However, as with all great careers, the time eventually comes to step away. Australian batter Steve Smith bid farewell to ODI cricket following his team’s exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

India’s veteran, Virat Kohli, had earlier retired from T20Is in June 2024 after India’s triumphant campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. More recently, on May 12, 2025, the 36-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket, having represented India in 123 matches.

In light of Kohli's recent retirement from the longest format, this article will compare his Test career after 123 matches to that of another Fab Four member and former England captain, Joe Root.

Ad

Trending

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Joe Root after 123 Tests

#1 Most runs

Seasoned cricketer Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and went on to represent India in the whites for 14 years. He brought the curtains down on his red-ball career after playing 123 Test matches, amassing a total of 9,230 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 123 210 9,230 Joe Root 123 227 10,481

Ad

On the other hand, Joe Root has played 152 Test matches for England, scoring 12,972 runs at an impressive average of 50.87. His record includes 65 half-centuries and 36 centuries, with a career-best score of 262. Notably, in his first 123 Tests—the same number Virat Kohli played before retiring—Root had already accumulated 10,481 runs.

#2 Average and 50-plus scores

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli wrapped up his Test career after playing 123 matches, finishing with a batting average of 46.85. In his Test career, he notched up 31 half-centuries and 30 centuries. His highest score, an unbeaten 254, came against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

Ad

Player Matches Average Fifties Hundreds Highest score Virat Kohli 123 46.85 31 30 254* Joe Root 123 50.15 54 28 254

Ad

In contrast, Joe Root had a stellar record after his first 123 Test matches, averaging 50.15. During this period, he recorded 54 half-centuries and 28 centuries, with his highest score being a commanding 254 against Pakistan at Old Trafford in 2016.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Virat Kohli, one of Indian cricket’s modern greats, brought the curtain down on his Test career on May 12 after representing the country in 123 matches. India emerged victorious in 62 of those games, with Kohli playing a pivotal role in many of them.

Ad

The middle-order batter scored 4,746 runs from 102 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 51.59, which included 16 half-centuries and 14 centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Virat Kohli 62 102 4,746 51.59 Joe Root 52 91 5,488 60.31

Ad

Meanwhile, across his first 123 Test appearances, England’s Joe Root was part of 52 victories. In those winning efforts, he delivered consistently with the bat, scoring 5,488 runs from 91 innings at a remarkable average of 60.31. His tally included 21 half-centuries and 20 centuries, underscoring his crucial role in England’s successes during that stretch.

#4 Away record

Performing in overseas conditions is often considered a true measure of a batter’s quality, and Virat Kohli proved his mettle away from home throughout his career. Out of the 123 Tests played by the 36-year-old, 68 took place on foreign soil.

Ad

In these matches, Kohli scored 4,894 runs from 123 innings, maintaining an average of 41.13. His overseas tally includes 18 fifties and 16 centuries, with a highest score of 200.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Virat Kohli 68 123 4,894 41.13 Joe Root 58 111 4,880 43.96

Conversely, in Joe Root's first 123 Test matches, 58 were played abroad. In these encounters, the right-handed batter accumulated 4,880 runs from 111 innings, with an average of 43.96. During this period, the 34-year-old’s overseas record featured 28 half-centuries and 11 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news