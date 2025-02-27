Virat Kohli vs Joe Root - comparing their stats in ICC ODI tournaments

The 2025 Champions Trophy is in full swing, with several veteran batters asserting their authority, including India's former captain Virat Kohli and England’s Joe Root. Kohli played a match-winning unbeaten century in the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan, leading India to a six-wicket victory and securing their place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Root has made his mark with one fifty and one hundred in two matches. However, despite his impressive performances, England lost both games and have been eliminated from semi-final contention with one game remaining.

Ranked third on the list of all-time ODI run-scorers, Kohli has accumulated 14,085 runs in 299 matches, including 73 fifties and 51 hundreds. Meanwhile, Root is England’s second-highest run-scorer in the 50-over format, having scored 6,822 runs in 176 matches, with 41 fifties and 17 hundreds.

While both players have been key to their respective teams, we compare their performances in ICC ODI tournaments.

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Joe Root in ICC ODI events

#1 Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Joe Root across different editions of the World Cup

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has represented India in four World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023). In the 2011 edition, which India won, the Delhi-born batter scored 282 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 82.21, including one fifty and one hundred.

At the 2015 World Cup, Kohli contributed 305 runs in eight innings, averaging 50.83 and posting a strike rate of 81.55, with one hundred. As captain in the 2019 edition, he scored 443 runs in nine innings, with an average of 55.37 and a strike rate of 94.05, including five fifties.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Virat Kohli 2011 9 282 35.25 82.21 1 1 2015 8 305 50.83 81.55 0 1 2019 9 443 55.37 94.05 5 0 2023 11 765 95.62 90.31 6 3 Overall 37 1795 59.83 88.20 12 6

Kohli was the top run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, including six fifties and three hundreds.

Overall, the 36-year-old has accumulated 1,795 runs in 37 innings, with an impressive average of 59.83 and a strike rate of 88.20, including 12 fifties and five hundreds.

On the other hand, Joe Root has represented England in three World Cups, including the 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions. In the 2015 World Cup, he scored 202 runs in five innings, with an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 84.16, including one hundred.

In the 2019 World Cup, the 34-year-old added 556 runs in 11 innings, averaging 61.77 and posting a strike rate of 89.53, with three fifties and two hundreds.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Joe Root 2015 5 202 40.40 84.16 0 1 2019 11 556 61.77 89.53 3 2 2023 9 276 30.66 88.46 3 0 Overall 25 1034 44.95 88.15 6 3

During the 2023 edition, Root scored 276 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 88.46, including three fifties. Overall, Root has accumulated 1,034 runs in 25 innings, with an average of 44.95 and a strike rate of 88.15, including six fifties and three hundreds.

#2 Comparing the stats of the two across different editions of the Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has featured in four editions of the Champions Trophy (2009, 2013, 2017, and the ongoing 2025 edition). He scored 95 runs in two innings In the 2009 Champions Trophy, at an average of 95 and a strike rate of 74.21, including one fifty.

In the 2013 edition which India won, the 36-year-old accumulated 176 runs in five innings at an average of 58.66 and a strike rate of 95.65, including one fifty. During the 2017 edition, he scored 258 runs in five innings, with an impressive average of 129 and a strike rate of 98.85, including three fifties.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Virat Kohli 2009 2 95 95 74.21 1 0 2013 5 176 58.66 95.65 1 0 2017 5 258 129 98.85 3 0 2025 2 122 122 81.87 0 1 Overall 14 651 93 90.16 5 1

In the ongoing 2025 edition, Kohli has so far scored 122 runs in two innings, averaging 122 and maintaining a strike rate of 81.87, including one hundred.

Overall, the veteran batter has accumulated 651 runs in 15 matches across 14 innings, with an average of 93 and a strike rate of 90.16, including five fifties and one hundred.

Meanwhile, England's Joe Root has featured in three editions of the Champions Trophy (2013, 2017, and the ongoing 2025 edition).

Root scored 173 runs in five innings in the 2013 Champions Trophy, with an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 90.10, including one fifty. In the 2017 edition, the 34-year-old produced an impressive 258 runs in four innings, averaging 86 and boasting a strike rate of 97.72. He scored one fifty and one hundred, with his highest being an unbeaten 133 against Bangladesh.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Joe Root 2013 5 173 34.60 90.10 1 0 2017 4 258 86 97.72 1 1 2025 2 188 94 99.47 1 1 Overall 11 619 61.90 95.96 3 2

In the current 2025 Champions Trophy, Root has contributed 188 runs in two innings, with an average of 94 and a strike rate of 99.47, including one fifty and one hundred. Overall, Root has accumulated 619 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 61.90 and a strike rate of 95.96, including three fifties and two hundreds.

#3 Overall numbers of Virat Kohli and Joe Root in ICC ODI tournaments

Virat Kohli has participated in eight ICC ODI tournaments, including the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, and has accumulated 2,446 runs in 51 innings at an average of 66.14. His tally includes 17 fifties, six hundreds, and a highest score of 117, which came against New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Player Innings Runs Average Fifties Hundreds Highest score Virat Kohli 51 2446 66.14 17 6 117 Joe Root 36 1653 50.09 9 5 133

On the other hand, Joe Root has featured in six ICC ODI tournaments, including the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. He has scored 1,653 runs in 36 innings at an average of 50.09, including nine fifties and five hundreds. His highest score of 133* came against Bangladesh in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

