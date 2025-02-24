Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - comparing their record in ODI chases after 299 matches

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli pulled off another one of his magical knocks in the run-chase in the India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on February 23. Often referred to as the 'Chase Master' for his ability to maintain composure and lead India to improbable victories in run-chases, Kohli has single-handedly forced opposition captains to reconsider their decision at the toss just with him in mind.

While Kohli brought up his 14,000th ODI run and an inimitable 51st ODI century during his heroics against Pakistan, the curiosity among fans began to grow regarding his numbers in ODI chases compared to some of yesteryear greats. How about comparing Kohli's numbers in an ODI chase to the man right below him at No. 4 in the all-time scoring charts in the 50-over format - Ricky Ponting?

The former Australian captain was renowned for his ability to produce big scores in clutch situations of important matches. Ponting played a massive role in helping Australia win a hat trick of ODI World Cups between 1999 and 2007 and back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009.

On that note, let us compare the numbers of Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting in ODI run-chases after 299 matches (Number of ODIs played by Kohli).

Overall Numbers

The legendary duo of Kohli and Ponting scored a truckload of runs in run-chases in 50-over cricket through their first 299 games. To begin this comparison exercise, let us look at their overall numbers - runs, centuries and half-centuries in run-chases during this period.

Ponting vs Kohli - Overall Numbers

While Kohli has 33 innings more than Ponting in a run-chase over their first 299 ODIs, the champion Indian batter has considerably better quantitative numbers, even with the innings disparity considered. That Kohli has more centuries than Ponting's number of fifties settles the debate on better overall numbers in run-chases.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Who made a greater impact in ODI run-chases?

Let us now move to the more important 'Impact numbers' between Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting in ODI run-chases. Who had a better average and strike rate, batting second? How much did the pair average in successful run-chases and how many times did they cross the three-figure mark in team wins?

Ponting vs Kohli - Impact Numbers

While Ponting's impact numbers are highly impressive in ODI run-chases, Kohli's are in a different stratosphere altogether. Even if the difference in eras with the ever-growing prominence of T20s at Kohli's are considered, his near-doubling of Ponting in overall average and average in wins and the number of centuries being four times, leaves only one winner in this contest.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Conditions-based Numbers in run-chases

Despite almost all the key numbers favoring Kohli in his comparison with Ponting in run-chases, we must break down their numbers across conditions. To make the comparisons easier and more worthwhile, we consider only the major Test playing nations and see how the duo fared in each of those countries.

Ponting vs Kohli - Conditions-wise numbers

If ever there was a perfect justification to calling Virat Kohli 'Chase Master', the above table would be it. The 36-year-old has a substantially better average in six of the seven countries, with England and West Indies being the exceptions.

Kohli averages an incredible 45+ at home and in each of the six major touring nations in ODI run-chases. Pakistan has not been considered for the comparision as Kohli has never played an ODI there.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Performances in run-chases in ICC Events and as captain

Lastly, we look at how Kohli and Ponting fared in run-chases in ICC ODI events and as captains. Did they come up big in the crucial World Cups and Champions Trophies and did they lead from the front when India and Australia were chasing down targets?

Ponting vs Kohli - ICC events and Captaincy

The categories may change but the story continues to be the same, with Kohli once again bossing Ponting in numbers in ODI run-chases through 299 matches. Kohli's ability to lead from the front is evidenced by his phenomenal average of over 83 and strike rate of 97.98 in run-chases as captain.

An average of almost 72 in run-chases in World Cup and Champions Trophy matches is just as impressive as every other statistic of Kohli's, batting second.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Conclusion

It is not often that Ricky Ponting comes second best in any meaningful comparison across formats. However, Virat Kohli has a clear edge over the former Australian captain in every possible category worth analyzing in ODI run-chases through their respective first 299 matches.

Winner: Virat Kohli

