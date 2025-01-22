Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - comparing their stats after 125 T20Is

India's Virat Kohli and England's Jos Buttler are among the biggest names in international cricket. Both batters can singlehandedly win games for their respective teams on their given day. Kohli and Buttler are among the top performers not only in the international arena, but in the IPL as well.

The seasoned Indian batter is fourth on the list of all-time leading run-getters in international cricket. In 543 matches (610 innings), he has amassed 27,324 runs at an average of 52.34, with 81 tons and 141 half-centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and Ricky Ponting (27,483) have scored more runs in international cricket.

As for Buttler, he is ninth on the list of leading run-getters for England in international cricket. In 367 matches (372 innings), he has notched up 11,318 runs at an average of 36.15, with the aid of 14 hundreds and 69 fifties.

Looking specifically at their record in T20Is, Kohli retired from the format after 125 matches, while Buttler has so far featured in 129 T20Is. On that note, here's a comparison of Kohli and Buttler's stats after 125 T20I matches.

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 125 T20I?

In 125 T20Is, Kohli scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69. He retired from the format after playing a key role in the Men in Blue's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, with a measured knock of 76 in 59 balls.

The 36-year-old scored 794 runs in 22 innings against Australia at an average of 49.62. He also slammed 648 runs in 21 innings against England at an average of 38.11 and 570 runs in 13 innings against West Indies at an average of 57.

Further, Kohli scored 492 runs in 11 innings against Pakistan at an average of 70.28, 394 runs in 13 innings against South Africa at an average of 39.40 and 339 runs in seven innings against Sri Lanka, averaging a healthy 67.80.

Looking at Buttler's stats, he had 3,264 runs to his name after 125 T20Is at an average of 35.47. The right-handed batter scored 584 runs in 16 innings against Australia at an average of 44.92. The England captain hit 498 runs from 19 innings against both India and South Africa. Buttler averaged 33.20 against India and 31.12 against the Proteas.

The 34-year-old scored 390 runs in 17 innings against West Indies, averaging 27.85. He hammered 385 runs in nine innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 77 and 331 runs in 12 innings against New Zealand, averaging 41.37.

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - Who has scored more hundreds after 125 T20I?

Kohli ended his T20I career with one ton and 38 fifties. The 36-year-old's best of 122* came off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai in the Asia Cup in September 2022. He also struck 94* off 50 balls against West Indies in Hyderabad in December 2019 and 90* off 55 balls against Australia in Adelaide in January 2016.

Buttler also had one T20I hundred to his name after 125 matches. He slammed 101* off 67 balls against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in November 2021 in a T20 World Cup match. The aggressive batter struck six fours and as many sixes in his knock. He also scored 84 off 51 against Pakistan in Birmingham in May 2024.

Virat Kohli vs Jos Buttler - Who has a better strike rate after 125 T20Is?

Kohli ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 137.04. The right-handed batter has a strike rate of 142.54 from 22 innings against Australia and 135 from 21 innings against England. The former India captain has a strike rate of 133.10 from 13 innings against South Africa, 123.92 from 11 innings against arch-rivals Pakistan and 138.83 from 10 innings against New Zealand.

After 125 T20Is, Buttler had a strike rate of 146.23. He had a strike rate of 145.61 from 19 innings against India and 155.14 from as many innings against South Africa. Further, the England batter had a strike rate of 150.90 from 16 innings against Australia, 155.39 from 12 innings against New Zealand, 133.56 from 17 innings against West Indies and 145.83 from nine innings against Sri Lanka.

