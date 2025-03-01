Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats after 170 ODIs

Former India captain Virat Kohli and ex-New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson have been the cornerstone of their respective teams' batting lineups for years. Recently, Kohli became only the third cricketer in history to surpass the 14,000-run mark in ODIs. Williamson, on the other hand, has established himself as New Zealand's fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, having accumulated over 7,000 runs.

Ad

In the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand have won their first two matches and have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A. The two teams will now face each other in their final group-stage game. The match will be played on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in this crucial encounter. On that note, in this article, we will compare their statistics after 170 ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson after 170 ODIs

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli is ranked third on the list of all-time highest run-scorers in ODI cricket, having scored 14,085 runs in 299 matches at an impressive average of 58.20. The right-handed batter has 73 fifties and 51 centuries under his belt.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson has played 170 ODIs for New Zealand, amassing 7,041 runs across 162 innings. Notably, Kohli had accumulated 7,204 runs in his first 170 ODIs.

Ad

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 170 162 7204 Kane Williamson 170 162 7041

Ad

#2 Average and Strike rate

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli remained a vital member of the team since his debut. He has achieved an impressive average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 89.99 in his first 170 ODIs.

In comparison, Kane Williamson has scored 7,041 runs at an average of 48.89 and a strike rate of 81.63 across his 170-match career.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Virat Kohli 170 51.83 89.99 Kane Williamson 170 48.89 81.63

Ad

#3 Most fifty-plus scores

Virat Kohli currently has 73 fifties and a record 51 hundreds in 299 ODIs. In his first 170 games, he scored 36 fifties and 25 hundreds. In comparison, Kane Williamson has scored 46 fifties and 14 hundreds in his career.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Virat Kohli 170 36 25 Kane Williamson 170 46 14

Ad

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In Virat Kohli's first 170 ODIs for India, the Men in Blue secured 97 victories. During this period, the 36-year-old accumulated 4,987 runs in 94 innings, with an impressive average of 68.23. He maintained a healthy strike rate of 93.62, and struck 19 fifties and 21 hundreds.

In comparison, Kane Williamson has played 170 ODIs, with the Black Caps winning 88 of those matches. Throughout these games, the 34-year-old has aggregated 4,226 runs in 85 innings. Williamson has scored his runs at an average of 59.52 and a strike rate of 85.06, along with 27 fifties and 10 hundreds.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Virat Kohli 94 4987 68.23 93.62 19 21 Kane Williamson 85 4226 59.52 85.06 27 10

Ad

#5 Highest score

Virat Kohli's highest career score to date came against Pakistan in 2012 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, where he scored 183 runs off 148 balls.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's career-best score of 148 off 154 balls was recorded against the West Indies in 2019 at Old Trafford.

Player Highest score Virat Kohli 183 off 148 balls Kane Williamson 148 off 154 balls

Ad

Conclusion

Virat Kohli had a remarkable start to his career and has since established himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He currently ranks third on the list of all-time run-scorers in ODI cricket. The Delhi-born cricketer needs just 150 more runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and move into second place.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has made a significant impact with his batting. He has gone on to become New Zealand's key batter and solidified his reputation as one of the best players to represent the Blackcaps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news