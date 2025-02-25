Virat Kohli vs Rachin Ravindra - comparing their stats after 30 ODIs

Rachin Ravindra scored an excellent hundred in New Zealand's five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy Group B match in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. The left-handed batter struck 112 off 105 balls as the Kiwis chased down a target of 237 in 46.1 overs.

Bowling first after winning the toss, New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 236-9 as off spinner Michael Bracewell registered career-best figures of 4-26. In the chase, the Kiwis lost their first three wickets with 72 runs on the board. Rachin and Tom Latham (55 off 76) then added 129 runs for the fourth wicket to pave the way for New Zealand's win, which also confirmed their berth in the semifinals.

Any upcoming batter who does well in international cricket is often compared to Indian superstar Virat Kohli. Rachin has so far been part of 30 ODIs. In this feature, we compare his batting stats with that of Kohli at the same stage.

Virat Kohli vs Rachin Ravindra - Who has a better average and strike rate after 30 ODIs?

In 30 ODIs, Rachin has scored 1,082 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 109.62. He has been not out on one occasion and has been dismissed without scoring twice. Of his 1,082 runs, 216 runs have come in four innings against England, averaging 72 at a strike rate of 128.57.

The left-handed batter has scored 170 runs in four innings against Pakistan at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 119.71. Rachin has batted only once against Australia in which he scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 130.33. In five innings against Sri Lanka, Rachin has 216 runs, averaging 43.20 at a strike rate of 113.68. The Kiwi has only batted once against South Africa and has scored nine runs.

Looking at Kohli, after 30 ODIs, he had scored 1,054 runs at an average of 45.82 and a strike rate of 80.76. While the Indian batter had a better average than Rachin at the same stage, the New Zealander is ahead on the strike rate front. Kohli was not out four times and was dismissed for a duck once.

Of his 1,054 runs after 30 one-dayers, 591 runs came in 15 innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of 81.18. Kohli scored 204 runs in three innings against Bangladesh, averaging 102 at a strike rate of 93.15. Further, the India batter scored 88 runs in two innings against South Africa, 40 runs in two innings against Australia and 34 runs in two innings against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli vs Rachin Ravindra - Who has more 50-plus scores after 30 ODIs?

After 30 ODIs, Rachin has eight 50-plus scores to his name - four hundreds and four half-centuries. His best of 123* off 96 came against England in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup. He also scored 116 off 89 against Australia in Dharamsala during the same event. Rachin also notched up 108 off 94 against Pakistan in Bengaluru in the 2023 World Cup.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Rachin Ravindra 26 1,082 43.28 109.62 123* 4 4 1 2 Virat Kohli 27 1,054 45.82 80.76 107 2 8 4 1

(Overall stats after 30 ODIs)

After 30 one-dayers, Kohli already had 10 fifty-plus scores to his name - two hundreds and eight fifties. The right-handed batter scored 107 off 114 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December 2009 - his first international ton. Kohli's second century (102* off 95) came against Bangladesh in Mirpur in January 2010. In the same series, he scored 91 off 102 at the same venue.

Virat Kohli vs Rachin Ravindra - Who has a better record in chases after 30 ODIs?

In 13 innings while chasing, Rachin has scored 608 runs at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 116.69, with three hundreds and one half-century. In winning causes while chasing, the New Zealand batter has 376 runs in six innings at an average of 75.20 and a strike rate of 118.61, with two centuries to his name.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rachin Ravindra 13 608 50.66 116.69 123* 3 1 Virat Kohli 14 742 67.45 83.46 107 2 5

(Stats in chases after 30 ODIs)

After 30 ODIs, Kohli had batted 14 times in chases. He had scored 742 runs, averaging 67.45 at a strike rate of 83.46, with two tons and five fifties. In winning causes while chasing, the Indian batter had 598 runs in nine innings, averaging 99.66 at a strike rate of 86.54, with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

