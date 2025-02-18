Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Former Australian and Indian captains, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli, are two of the most accomplished and popular cricketers across formats. In many people's eyes, Kohli has been an extension of Ponting in terms of competitive drive and intimidating presence at the crease.

The duo are arguably the greatest No. 3 batters in ODI history, with almost 28,000 runs and 80 centuries between them. Individual numbers apart, Ponting and Kohli have also enjoyed tremendous team success in ICC ODI events.

While Ponting led Australia to ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007 and was part of the 1999 World Cup-winning team, Kohli played a massive role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. The two stalwarts have also been successful in the Champions Trophy with Ponting being eighth all-time among run-scorers in the tournament and Kohli 11th.

Ponting led Australia to consecutive Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009, while Kohli top-scored for India in the final of their 2013 Champions Trophy victory. The champion Indian batter will look to add to his Champions Trophy legacy in the 2025 edition, starting Wednesday, February 19.

However, before the start of the tournament, it may be worthwhile comparing Kohli's and Ponting's key numbers to see who has fared better in Champions Trophy history.

Counting Numbers

A look at the overall numbers - runs, centuries and half-centuries, for Ponting and Kohli in their Champions Trophy careers, could be the ideal starting point for this comparative analysis. One must remember that the duo played in contrasting eras in ODI cricket while intaking these numbers.

Ponting played in all the Champions Trophies from the inaugural edition in 1998 to the 2009 tournament. Meanwhile, Kohli has played in the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophies, when batting numbers have gradually skyrocketed with the growing popularity and influence of the T20 format.

Kohli vs Ponting - Overall Numbers

Ponting has played five more matches in his Champions Trophy career than Kohli, yet, has the same number of 50+ scores at 5. However, the Aussie great has reached three figures once, while Kohli is still searching for his first century in the Champions Trophy.

Nevertheless, with considerably fewer matches, Kohli trailing Ponting by only 64 runs is a story in itself, favoring the former.

Edge: Tie

Ponting or Kohli - Who has had greater Impact?

With the numbers matches between Kohli and Ponting being uneven, their impact numbers could provide a better indication of who has performed better in the Champions Trophy. These include their respective overall average and strike rate in the tournament, along with the average and 50+ scores in team wins.

Kohli vs Ponting - Impact Numbers

The above table is almost self-explanatory as a showcase of Kohli's dominance and impact on Indian wins in the Champions Trophy. The veteran batter averages a remarkable 88.16 at a strike rate of over 92 in his Champions Trophy career.

The averages shoot up to an extraordinary 169.33 in nine Indian victories with all five of his half-centuries coming in wins.

On the other hand, Ponting's average of 39.53 and a strike rate of 76.51 are certainly passable, yet, pale in comparison to Kohli's exploits. Likewise, the numbers in wins, while impressive in isolation, are well short of Kohli's inimitable figures.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Who was the clutcher performer?

Ricky Ponting was a different beast as a captain, helping Australia to both their Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. Kohli himself led India admirably in his lone stint in the 2017 Champions Trophy, with the side finishing runners-up.

While captaincy numbers are more of a team statistic, how did the duo perform with the bat as skippers? Also, who shone brighter between the two in the big knockout games - semifinal and final of the Champions Trophy?

Here, we classify these under the crucial yet often understated category of 'clutch' and look at how the two legends produced under these circumstances.

Kohli vs Ponting - Clutch Numbers

Once again, Kohli edges Ponting by a massive margin in terms of numbers in knockout games and as captain. While Ponting's averages and strike rates in both categories hover around 40 and 76, Kohli's average in three figures at strike rates of over 98 in both cases are nothing short of sensational.

Even if the overall batting numbers during Kohli's peak have trended north by a massive margin, such a wide gap between his and Ponting's numbers makes it clear as to who wins this battle of the legends.

Edge: Virat Kohli

Conclusion

Considering Ricky Ponting holds the edge over Virat Kohli in a lone field across categories (Centuries in the Champions Trophy), the batter between these two stalwarts is one-way traffic. The former Indian captain has Ponting beat on all the consistency, impact and clutch numbers to run away as the outright winner when it comes to performances in the Champions Trophy.

Winner: Virat Kohli

